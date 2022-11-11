Read full article on original website
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev makes plea for peace amid Ukraine war: 'All we need'
Andrey Rublev made a plea for peace amid Russia's incursion in Ukraine as he defeated his compatriot Daniil Medvedev in three sets in Italy.
A new Banksy mural adorns a destroyed building in Ukraine
Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy, who is known for sending political messages, has revealed a new mural on a building destroyed by shelling in Ukraine. Banksy's work, which the artist posted on Instagram Friday to 11.2 million followers, features a gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble with her hands. The Instagram post is captioned "Borodyanka, Ukraine."
U.S. Navy seizes 70 tons of Iranian missile fuel from a sailboat to Yemen
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy...
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people were killed and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a...
Pakistan's prime minister orders review of ban on Oscar-entry 'Joyland,' an aide says
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie "Joyland," days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry...
Biden will meet with Xi amid high tensions from U.S. support for Taiwan
President Biden is in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20, where for the first time in his presidency, he's expected to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
A crash course in organ transplants helps Ukraine's cash-strapped healthcare system
BOSTON — There's a rhythm to most surgeries at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston: the beep of a heart monitor, the surgeon's calls for "scalpel ... scissors ... clamp." But today, that rhythm sounds different. It's mixed with quiet chatter in Ukrainian. The surgeon, Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk, is repairing...
Biden and Xi are meeting in Bali. Here are the high-stakes issues on the agenda
BALI - President Biden is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a conversation the White House hopes will set some guardrails in an increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers. The two leaders agreed to sit down together in Bali, Indonesia just ahead of the G-20 summit. Their...
Here's what's at stake in Monday's meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping
SHANGHAI — The rare face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies will take place during what some are calling "the first superpower summit of the second Cold War". On Monday, President Joe Biden will sit down for talks with Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, on the...
Trump sues the Jan. 6 House committee to avoid a subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
