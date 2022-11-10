ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
country1037fm.com

Texas Pete Lawsuit: North Carolina Company Makes Their Move

The Texas Pete lawsuit alleging false advertising isn’t over yet. The complaint filed on September 12 by a California resident gave the North Carolina maker of Texas Pete until early November to address the allegations. You probably remember, Philip White asked T.W. Garner Food Co. to pay damages and change the product name. Now, in response to the complaint, the Winston-Salem hot sauce maker moved to have a judge to dismiss the class action suit. According to FOX8 News, attorneys indicated Garner Foods and Philip White spoke, but failed to resolve the issues. So, the courts scheduled a hearing for the motion before a judge on January 19. White alleges that the Texas Pete branding is misleading since the product is made in North Carolina. Furthermore, he argues it potentially damages smaller Texas companies. Therefore, making it more difficult for them to capitalize on the authenticity of their hot sauces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?

Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
GREENVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

