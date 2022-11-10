Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
country1037fm.com
Texas Pete Lawsuit: North Carolina Company Makes Their Move
The Texas Pete lawsuit alleging false advertising isn’t over yet. The complaint filed on September 12 by a California resident gave the North Carolina maker of Texas Pete until early November to address the allegations. You probably remember, Philip White asked T.W. Garner Food Co. to pay damages and change the product name. Now, in response to the complaint, the Winston-Salem hot sauce maker moved to have a judge to dismiss the class action suit. According to FOX8 News, attorneys indicated Garner Foods and Philip White spoke, but failed to resolve the issues. So, the courts scheduled a hearing for the motion before a judge on January 19. White alleges that the Texas Pete branding is misleading since the product is made in North Carolina. Furthermore, he argues it potentially damages smaller Texas companies. Therefore, making it more difficult for them to capitalize on the authenticity of their hot sauces.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
WAVY News 10
How fat are North Carolinians? Which food is our most comforting? We have the meat (of the answers)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you: North Carolinians are too fat. In fact, North Carolina ranks as the 15th worst state nationally for having the biggest problem with being overweight (at least) and obese (at worst). We are sorry...
earnthenecklace.com
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
North Carolina doctors create surgery to help amputee veteran regain control of hand
"It was definitely a sense of belonging to be in the military. You form some of the best friendships you ever had with people there," said Schroeder.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
North Carolina, 6 other states reporting highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
WBTV
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. During his time at Hough, he was a three-star...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
Family of slain North Carolina nurse holds vigil, calls for safer workplace
Just last month, police reported June Onkundi had been stabbed by a patient while on duty.
WBTV
Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Comments / 0