The Texas Pete lawsuit alleging false advertising isn’t over yet. The complaint filed on September 12 by a California resident gave the North Carolina maker of Texas Pete until early November to address the allegations. You probably remember, Philip White asked T.W. Garner Food Co. to pay damages and change the product name. Now, in response to the complaint, the Winston-Salem hot sauce maker moved to have a judge to dismiss the class action suit. According to FOX8 News, attorneys indicated Garner Foods and Philip White spoke, but failed to resolve the issues. So, the courts scheduled a hearing for the motion before a judge on January 19. White alleges that the Texas Pete branding is misleading since the product is made in North Carolina. Furthermore, he argues it potentially damages smaller Texas companies. Therefore, making it more difficult for them to capitalize on the authenticity of their hot sauces.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO