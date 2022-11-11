Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 15th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: Wolverines open a huge favorite
Michigan vs. Illinois: How many points are the Wolverines favored by?Who will win the game between Michigan and Illinois?. Following their 34-3 blowout win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 11-0 on the season when they host Illinois at the Big House on Saturday. Heading into the game, the Wolverines are tied for first place in the Big Ten East with Ohio State, while the Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the Big Ten West. On Sunday morning, I predicted the opening point spread for Michigan vs. Illinois to be Michigan -17.5, and though I was not right on the number, I was very close.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State Spartans Land 4-star LB recruit Brown
Tuck still comin’, at least on the recruiting trail. After visiting Michigan State during their win against Rutgers, four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tweeted out his commitment to coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans. Who is Jayvant Brown?. Brown is the No....
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: Game time and channel released
What time will Michigan vs. Illinois kick-off?Big Ten West Standings. On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines remained undefeated in the 2022 season as they defeated Nebraska 34-3 at the Big House. During the Wolverines’ win, Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown. Up next for Michigan is a home matchup against the top team, at least record-wise, in the Big Ten West, the Illinois Fighting Illini. We now know what time Michigan vs. Illinois will kick off this coming Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines’ game next weekend against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Big House will kickoff on ABC at noon, according to both the Big Ten’s and ESPN’s website. Illinois is a step up in competition for the Wolverines, as the last team with any sort...
detroitsportsnation.com
Predicting the Michigan vs. Illinois point spread
After blowing out Nebraska 34-3 on Saturday afternoon, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines have just one more roadblock remaining before their rematch against the also undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. That roadblock just so happens to be Illinois, which is the first-place team in the Big Ten West. Michigan will have the home-field advantage in this one as Saturday’s game will be played at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Here is what I think the opening Michigan vs. Illinois point spread will be.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
Accumulating snow in the forecast for Metro Detroit area Tuesday — Here's where will get the most
Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday, with the most accumulation expected in the northern suburbs.
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Investigate White Supremacist Propaganda Found in City
The Saline Police Department is investigating after racist propaganda started showing up on the back of signs and street poles in the city. The stickers advertise the PatriotFront.us website, along with messages like "It's Okay to be White," "United We Stand," "Reject Poison" (drugs), and "America First." Another sticker shows two people apparently fighting and reads "Good Night Left Side."
