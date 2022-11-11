Review: Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Goes Surreal, Contemplative in Sort-of Biopic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

As one would expect following the 2020 death of actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, opens (rather jarringly) with the death of King T’Challa. Lest you think director/co-writer Ryan Coogler tries to pull something shifty, we don’t ever see the late Boseman during this sequence; it’s all experienced through the frantic eyes and actions of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), whose technological might is no match for the unnamed illness that ultimately kills her closest friend and Wakanda’s protector. She is rattled, devastated and ultimately enraged at herself for not being able to save him, and in the immediate aftermath of his death, she is angry, an issue that serves as one of the building blocks of Wakanda Forever. The film begs the question, will this formerly hidden, most powerful nation on Earth be ruled by a person fueled by anger and resentment (as it almost was in the previous film), or by a thoughtful, tempered, kind-hearted Black Panther once again?

5 DAYS AGO