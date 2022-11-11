Review: Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Goes Surreal, Contemplative in Sort-of Biopic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Read full article on original website
Review: James Gray’s Armageddon Time Lacks the Filmmaker’s Visual Style and, Apparently, a Moral Compass
With its misguided heart in the right place, but making all the wrong choices when it comes to executing this story of a young Jewish boy growing up Queens, New York during the 1980s, writer/director James Gray’s barely veiled biographical story Armageddon Time works best when it sticks to being a family story and completely falls to pieces when it tries to examine race relations in his community from the perspective of a teenager. Clearly a very personal story for Gray (We Own the Night, The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z, Ad Astra), the film examines the friendship between Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) and his only Black friend, Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb) and how it shifts when Paul is forced to transfer from their public school to a private school where his older brother goes—a place where minority students are scarce, and anything that isn’t white is feared and met with prejudice.
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
Review: Enola Holmes 2 Returns to Familiar, Endearing Characters with Less Mystery, More Social Commentary
Taking it’s core mystery from actual British history, Enola Holmes 2 brings us largely more of the same as the 2020 original that found early pandemic success, both courtesy of director Harry Bradbeer (whose greatest achievement prior to these two films was directing all of the episodes of Fleabag). Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is still talking to the viewer; there’s a murder, a handful of mildly thrilling chases, and several drop-ins by Enola’s more successful and well-known brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill); although weirdly, their brother Mycroft (played in the first film by Sam Claflin) is nowhere to be found this time around.
Review: Comprehensive and Insightful, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues Only Has One Flaw: it’s Too Short
From director Sacha Jenkins (Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James) comes this honest and sweeping look at jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong, a founding father of jazz and one of the world’s first internationally known stars who was seen by man as everything from an Uncle Tom to a Civil Rights pioneer (depending on how you gauge such things). Taking full advantage of archival performance footage, interviews, never-before-heard home recordings and sometimes-salty taped personal conversations, the film pulls together the most complete portrait of the man I’ve ever seen. Even those interviewed who found him too much of a sellout in their early years grew to discover what an influential artist he truly was, as both an ambassador for jazz and the United States (his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was legendary).
Review: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mourns T’Challa’s Passing and Wages War on Land and Sea
As one would expect following the 2020 death of actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, opens (rather jarringly) with the death of King T’Challa. Lest you think director/co-writer Ryan Coogler tries to pull something shifty, we don’t ever see the late Boseman during this sequence; it’s all experienced through the frantic eyes and actions of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), whose technological might is no match for the unnamed illness that ultimately kills her closest friend and Wakanda’s protector. She is rattled, devastated and ultimately enraged at herself for not being able to save him, and in the immediate aftermath of his death, she is angry, an issue that serves as one of the building blocks of Wakanda Forever. The film begs the question, will this formerly hidden, most powerful nation on Earth be ruled by a person fueled by anger and resentment (as it almost was in the previous film), or by a thoughtful, tempered, kind-hearted Black Panther once again?
On the Road: Legendary Actor Gabriel Byrne Walks With His Ghosts in Autobiographical Broadway Show
“I’m an immigrant and an exile,” Gabriel Byrne begins his autobiographical solo show at the century-old Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For two hours-plus, the legendary Irish actor tells stories of his childhood, growing up in a poor Dublin family, and gives us a taste of how he became an actor, rather than a priest. Walking With Ghosts is the theatrical version of Byrne’s recent memoir of the same title. Byrne is a beguiling performer but for most of the show, I felt that he was holding back from sharing any truly personal insights, even about how he feels about being an immigrant and an exile. Lonny Price, a veteran director of Broadway, West End, TV and film productions, directs.
Dispatch: #LifeSubtitled—Films to See This Week at the Chicago International Film Festival
#LifeSubtitled is a hashtag for this year’s Chicago International Film Festival—and it’s an appropriate one because the festival brings dozens of films from other countries to Chicago screens that we might not otherwise be able to see. Since the beginning of film, the festival program notes, subtitles,...
Review: The Quest for Home by Desperate Immigrants Is the Theme of Routes at Remy Bumppo
Home is where the heart is, the proverb says—and home is the heart of the story in Routes, a British play now being staged by Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. The play is a US premiere, directed by Mikael Burke, written by Rachel De-lahay and first staged in London in 2013. It’s a story of immigrants and refugees seeking a home and is, of course, as relevant here now as it was in the UK nine years ago and still is today. Both countries have a troubled history with their treatment of refugees and immigrants.
Review: The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Is a Soulslike that Tries Something New: Humor
The soulslike genre is often very bleak, and stuffy. Most soulslike games deal with a post-apocalyptic society, and there really isn’t’ much humor to be found there—despite The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’s attempts at finding it. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a third person action...
Review: An Evening of Renewal with Voxtrot and Yellow Ostrich at Thalia Hall
Whether it’s troubles within the group or the difficulty in maintaining the lifestyle of a musician, it’s always a bummer to see bands disband and disappear from the limelight. But every once in a while groups get back together and treat their fans to a beautiful evening filled with those old familiar songs and maybe a few new ones. Such was the case last week at Thalia Hall when Yellow Ostrich and Voxtrot returned to perform for a devoted crowd.
Feature: A Century of American Childcare Revealed in CHF’s Screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid
The Chicago Humanities Festival presented a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s hour-long masterpiece The Kid, at the Music Box Theater on November 5, with whimsical, period intertitles (handwritten, but similar to Kumlien or Goldenbook typefaces) and soulful, live musical accompaniment by guitarist Marc Ribot (the score was also composed by Chaplin).
Review: The Photography of Maura Z—An Ode to Gray
Over the past 20 years, with advances made in digital and phone cameras, many of us feel the best way to capture a scene is by taking a color photo. Most of us are led to believe that color photography not only provides better detail, but also helps capture the mood of a particular scene. But in the latest exhibition, Creation and Re-Creation in Shades of Gray at Everybody’s Coffee, Maura Z shows us how details as well as moods can better come to life in photography using various shades of gray.
Review: Incredibly Short El Paso, Nightmare Manages to Bring the Scares
There’s something about the low poly aesthetic of the 90’s that make games extra scary. It could be because I was a kid during that era, or because the low res images obscures things, letting your brain fill in the horrifying details. Realistically, it’s probably a combination of both. El Paso, Nightmare does a surprisingly good job of being scary, but just an okay job at being a shooter.
Review: The Last Oricru Is a Janky ARPG That Suffers From Identity Issues
Someone described The Last Oricru to me as a “soulslike meets Mass Effect” and I just had to see it for myself. While I can certainly see what that person meant when they said it, I’m still a little baffled by The Last Oricru. It’s a game that seems to know exactly what it wants to be, but it just doesn’t execute those ideas well.
Review: From Space Manages to Make a Neon-Soaked Alien Invasion Boring
I love twin stick shooters. So when I get a chance to play a twin stick shooter with an emphasis on co-op, it’s an easy sell. After all, the original great twin stick shooters were arcade games that allowed for a second player. From Space is a neon drenched take on alien invasion, and tasks you with taking down the alien population. Might as well bring some friends.
‘Ultimately, you’re in the hands of the public’: has streaming killed the one-hit wonder?
The one-hit wonder can be one of the music industry’s cruellest, and kindest, trajectories. A song takes on a life of its own as a previously unknown act gets propelled into temporary superstardom, only to come crashing down just as fast when future releases don’t quite make the same mark.
Review: The Horror Tarot Deck Is a Great Spooky Addition to Your Halloween
It’s the right time of year for the spooky and supernatural to come to the forefront. Everyone’s got ghosts and ghouls on their mind and are soaking up the Halloween thrills, whether it’s home horror movie marathons, haunted houses or drive-in fright delights. But horror fans know their love for the spooky and spectacular is a year-round affair, and that’s why the Horror Tarot Deck is not only a great addition to anyone’s Halloween plans, but also a great gift or treat for anyone who loves the genre all year round.
