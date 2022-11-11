Bitcoin is on one other restoration path after struggling one of many worst declines of 2022. The digital asset had hit a low of $15,500 earlier than bouncing again up, all of this occurring in response to the decline of FTX, the second-largest crypto change by buying and selling quantity. The worth of bitcoin had altered and recovered above $17,000, dragging the market again into the inexperienced, however this might solely be a short-lived restoration.

14 HOURS AGO