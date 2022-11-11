Read full article on original website
Related
The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally
If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Is Its Recent Bounce a Turning Point?
Block stock really took off recently, as cooler CPI numbers caused rates to plunge. Despite the rally, Block still faces challenges going into the new year. Regardless, the innovative fintech play seems too cheap for young investors with risk tolerance. Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) finished last week with a...
Can Energizer Stock (NYSE:ENR) Keep Going and Going amid Strong Earnings?
Energizer Holdings is higher today following its earnings report, and a souring macroeconomic picture could prove valuable for the battery giant. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) made a name for itself on long-lived batteries and drum-playing bunnies that just kept going and going. Can the stock do likewise? ENR is rallying today after releasing Fiscal Q4 earnings. The company posted earnings of $0.82 per share. That was quite sufficient to beat TipRanks’ projections that called for $0.78 per share. It also exceeded last year’s earnings per share of $0.79. Revenue proved a beat as well; it came in at $790.4 million for the quarter – sufficient to beat estimates by 2.16%. Lastly, it readily beat revenue from a year ago, which came in at $766 million. I’m bullish on Energizer Holdings.
Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take...
Twist Bioscience Nosedives on Short Seller Report
Shares of synthetic DNA company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are tanking today after a new short report by Scorpion Capital. Scorpion has called the company a ‘cash burning inferno’ and alleged that Twist’s factory in Wilsonville is empty. Further, the short seller sees Twist stock going to ‘zero.’...
Confused about Where to Invest? Ray Dalio Puts Big Bucks in These 5 Stocks
This article will discuss five stocks where Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates allocated big bucks in Q3. The list includes two of the big tech companies. The volatility in the stock market and uncertain economic trajectory make investments challenging for retail investors. Thus, following ace investors like Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates (one of the most significant hedge funds), makes sense for retail investors. Bridgewater’s recently filed 13F report shows that the investment market legend has allocated big bucks in Visa (NYSE:V), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?
XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months....
Hasbro Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:HAS) Plunged Today. Here’s Why
Hasbro Entertainment plunged in today’s trading session. Troubles in its very profitable “Magic: The Gathering” line are showing. However, with a host of other properties in play, the loss may not be that bad. Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS), the maker of a wide range of toys and games,...
4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Launches New Platform for Healthcare & Life Sciences
Twilio unveiled a customer data platform that will enable healthcare clients to improve patients’ experiences through proactive, customized care. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) launched a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform within its Healthcare & Life Sciences segment. The platform aims at improving patients’ experiences as well as health outcomes. Twilio provides...
What Stocks did Buffett’s Berkshire Add in its $9B Q3 Shopping Bag?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC filing. Berkshire took new positions in three stocks – 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).
Significant Insider Trading at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, made a huge insider buy transaction on LAZY stock yesterday worth $24.24 million. Meanwhile, another major owner, B. Riley Financial, sold shares worth $24.14 million. One of the major owners at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. The private investment firm,...
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect ZIM to report lower earnings per share compared to the year-ago period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, before the market opens. Based in...
FULC, CMBM: 2 Underdog Stocks That Deserve Attention Right Now
Fulcrum Therapeutics and Cambium Networks have been gaining Wall Street’s attention today, with a slew of analysts updating their recommendations on the stocks. Despite a cool-down in October, U.S. inflation is still above the Federal Reserve’s target rate. Moreover, several key signs of the global demand slowing are cropping up. With more rate hikes coming up, the U.S. economy is heading to an almost inevitable recession in the coming months. Investing in a bearish environment is scary. To make it easier, TipRanks provides a comprehensive view of the most recommended stocks currently on Wall Street via the Analysts’ Top Stocks tool. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts today.
JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Beat Out its Competitors in Earnings. Here’s How.
JP Morgan Chase played it safe by taking calculated risks. It avoided massive losses by staying away from risky leveraged buyout loan deals. In a world where macro uncertainty has made investors worrisome, even big investment banking behemoths like JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) have taken calculated risks to avoid massive losses.
LULU vs. ATZAF vs. LEVI: 3 Hot Apparel Stocks Analysts Love
Lululemon, Aritzia, and Levi are three hot apparel stocks with “Strong Buy” ratings, according to Wall Street analysts. Though the recession could weigh on clothing demand, the following strong brands seem too cheap relative to their long-term growth potential. Apparel stocks have been on a rocky ride this...
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Lowe’s is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. While the company is expected to benefit from its efforts to build its Pro business, analysts are cautious about the housing sector’s performance in 2023. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results...
Getty (NYSE:GETY) Stock Tanks After Earnings and Revenue Miss
Getty Images posted an earnings and revenue miss after the market closed on Monday. Although foreign exchange fluctuations contributed largely to the revenue decline, investors don’t seem happy. Shares of visual content creator and marketplace Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) have been on a wild ride on Monday. Shares of Getty...
Follow the Hedge Fund: Starboard Value’s 3rd Quarter Portfolio
Ace hedge fund manager Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value LP has disclosed its latest holdings through a regulatory filing. The portfolio shows some interesting insights into Smith’s stock views, which may prove useful for investors. Jeffrey Smith-led Starboard Value LP disclosed its portfolio position as of September 30, 2022,...
Can Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Survive the Current Crypto Collapse?
The decline in Bitcoin prices is having a negative impact on Hut 8 Mining’s financial performance. Having said that, the company is constantly improving its hash rate capacity and bitcoin mining operations by deploying a more efficient fleet. Canadian digital asset mining company Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) (TSE:HUT)...
