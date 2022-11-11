Read full article on original website
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law
(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012. “While the...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader
With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
No-fault auto reform advocates hopeful 'fix' will happen after election day
Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes are optimistic that Michigan's no-fault reform law will be changed following Election Day.
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Flashpoint: Taking a look at where Michigan stands 6 days after election day
DETROIT – It’s been six days since midterm election day, and the dust has yet to settle. Midterm elections are always pretty bad affairs for the party in power. And yet, in Michigan, the party in power mostly showed off its power. Those top of the ticket races...
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
After right-to-work passed in 2012, union membership fell dramatically in Michigan hitting a new low last year of 13.3%.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
Pothole study: See where Michigan ranks
Michigan has the worst potholes in the United States, according to a recent study. Quote Wizard analyzed Google search data over the past year and found that Michigan has more searches for pothole-related complaints than any other state. Michigan’s feisty late winters and early springs multiple thaw-freeze cycles are perfect...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
