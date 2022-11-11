ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Modern Warfare 2 players should update their Nvidia drivers now

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gz5H6_0j7rKqZD00

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready Driver that highlights some essential features in Modern Warfare 2 while addressing issues introduced in the last driver release.

We've previously reported on those problems with driver 526.47 ⁠—the update introduced stability issues to Modern Warfare 2, as well as "flashing corruption" during gameplay. Nvidia's previous recommendation was for CoD players to skip 526.47 altogether, or else manually download a hotfix from the company website, separate from the GeForce Now app.

Update 526.86 has bundled those fixes with further stability and performance improvements. It also mentions support for DLSS and Reflex, though those have been present in the game since launch. Modern Warfare 2 also supports three other methods of AI upscaling, including AMD FSR image reconstruction. I've generally preferred DLSS to FSR when given choice, but your mileage may vary.

Reflex, meanwhile, is a proprietary technology to minimize input latency that requires an Nvidia GPU, as well as a compatible monitor and mouse. You can read more in our guide to Nvidia Reflex from when it was released, but this super granular tech is right at home in the sweaty, uber-competitive world of Call of Duty.

We were already more than impressed with Modern Warfare 2's graphical prowess before this update, but it's nice to see the best CoD in years continue to be refined and supported.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’

A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
dotesports.com

How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2

There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon

Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature

A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
NME

‘Warzone 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 2’ will share a nonlinear Battle Pass

An advert for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s Battle Pass has revealed significant changes to the system, as players will be able to influence which rewards they unlock first. As detailed in the below video, Call of Duty‘s upcoming Battle Pass will feature a non-linear...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy