Nampa, ID

Community invited to provide feedback on Nampa roadway improvements

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 4 days ago

Members of the Nampa community are invited to provide feedback on proposed improvements to the Midland Boulevard Corridor from Caldwell Boulevard to Greenhurst Road.

The proposed concepts were outlined in a city of Nampa press release and are as follows:

Concept A: Midland Boulevard is widened to five lanes all the way south to Greenhurst Road. Side paths are provided on both sides of the road for people walking and biking.

Concept B: Midland Boulevard remains five lanes wide from Caldwell Boulevard to Orchard Avenue. South of Orchard Avenue to Greenhurst Road, it is three lanes wide. Similar to Concept A, side paths are provided on both sides of the road for people walking and biking.

People have two ways to provide feedback: at an in-person open house on Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, or by reviewing the proposals virtually and completing an online survey, which is open through Sunday, Nov. 27.

“The feedback from the open house and the online survey will be used to determine preferred concepts for adoption which are expected to occur next spring,” the release said. “It’s important to note that this is a planning study and funding for the final preferred alternative has yet to be identified.”

The online survey is available at tinyurl.com/2s3ppah4 . More information is available by calling 208-565-5262 or emailing projects@cityofnampa.us.

