Like many area residents, I have been disheartened to learn of Washington College’s plans to demolish the circa 1931 John H. Newnam National Guard Armory in Chestertown. I joined that armory while still a senior in high school in March of 2003, and served there until its closure in the summer of 2005. What’s more, my grandfather served eight years at the armory along with a number of my uncles and cousins. Most importantly, the detachment of medics out of that armory landed on the 2nd wave of Omaha Beach, June 6th 1944 with the 2nd battalion/115th Infantry Regiment (formally 1st Maryland), 29th Infantry Division – the real men portrayed in the opening scenes of ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ I had the honor and privilege decades later of knowing many of these local D-Day veterans – our community and nation owes these brave men an inordinate amount of gratitude for the literal hell they went through.

