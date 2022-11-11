Read full article on original website
Student Success for High School Students Via Upward Bound
Nationally, Upward Bound boasts alumni such as actress Viola Davis and broadcast journalist John Quinones among their ranks. Leaders in business, science, entertainment, and education credit their preparation for future success to the federal program designed to help teens reach their full potential as adults. For more than 50 years,...
Letter to the Editor: Response to Proposed Demolition of the Newnam Armory
Like many area residents, I have been disheartened to learn of Washington College’s plans to demolish the circa 1931 John H. Newnam National Guard Armory in Chestertown. I joined that armory while still a senior in high school in March of 2003, and served there until its closure in the summer of 2005. What’s more, my grandfather served eight years at the armory along with a number of my uncles and cousins. Most importantly, the detachment of medics out of that armory landed on the 2nd wave of Omaha Beach, June 6th 1944 with the 2nd battalion/115th Infantry Regiment (formally 1st Maryland), 29th Infantry Division – the real men portrayed in the opening scenes of ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ I had the honor and privilege decades later of knowing many of these local D-Day veterans – our community and nation owes these brave men an inordinate amount of gratitude for the literal hell they went through.
Holiday Season Kicks Off with Ladies’ Night November 17
Head out for an evening of fun in Chestertown this Thursday, November 17 for the annual Ladies’ Night, sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association. Shops and eateries will be open late with deals and specials for all – particularly the ladies. Many shops will be offering complimentary refreshments.
Final 2022 “First Friday with Joe Holt” Welcomes Smooth Jazz with Vaughn Bratcher
For his final “First Friday” program of 2022 at the Mainstay, pianist/ accompanist/ impresario Joe Holt presents a program titled Vaughn Bratcher and Friends – “Smooth Soul”. Joe and Vaughn will be joined by other members of the Vaughn Bratcher Project including Tracey Cutler on sax and Dave Gladding on drums.
