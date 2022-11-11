Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Sabers stopped once again in the Class 6A state quarterfinals
Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.
swnewsmedia.com
Saber seniors sign their college tenders
Five Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school. Haley Zelen and Raegan Kraft will both be headed to Division I programs, while Jaden Case, Alex Duncan and Megan McGraw will compete at the Division II level.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Nov. 12, 2022
Jerry McInerney is reshingling his town residence preparatory to its occupancy by Herman Haack and family, now living in John Bohls’ house. Mr. McInerney is well pleased with farm life on the Fischer homestead in Eagle Creek, and will remain there. The big house is quite a resort for hunters from the Twin Cities, and until the lakes froze over, Monday night, he and his good wife were kept busy caring for them.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 1-7
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 1-7. Nov. 1: A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 8:01 p.m. Nov. 4: A 53-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI and...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Sister Evelyn Ulmen, SSND
Sister Evelyn (M. Rachel) Ulmen, SSND, 88, died November 1, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, Visitation is at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories will be at 10:45 a.m.; and Mass of Christian Burial is at 11:15 a.m. Burial following in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato. Live streaming is available at: www.ssndcp.org/live/blc.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Marion L. Stroming
Marion Lois Stroming, (Steinhorst), age 90, of Anoka, entered her heavenly home November 4 . Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Karl. She is also preceded by her sisters Alice and Mavis. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, C Randy (Linda) Stroming, DeeDee...
swnewsmedia.com
2022 election results
Here are the results of several elections in the Prior Lake American coverage area. The unofficial totals are from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Winners are in bold. Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 52.27%. Scott Jensen/Matt Birk (R): 44.6%. Congressional District 2. Angie Craig (DFL): 50.87%. Tyler Kistner (R): 45.65%
swnewsmedia.com
Mayor Brennan remembered for dedication to community
A Buzz Lightyear toy sits on the desk of Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer’s desk. Every time he looks at it, he’s reminded of what he was told by former Mayor Tom Brennan when he was sworn in as police chief: “Take the Police Department to infinity and beyond.”
swnewsmedia.com
Letter: A thanks from Sheriff Hennen
Serving as your sheriff over these past six years has been a great honor and privilege. I am committed to continue working to make this organization even better and am dedicated to keeping Scott County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. Protecting communities is a team...
Comments / 0