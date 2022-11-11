Jerry McInerney is reshingling his town residence preparatory to its occupancy by Herman Haack and family, now living in John Bohls’ house. Mr. McInerney is well pleased with farm life on the Fischer homestead in Eagle Creek, and will remain there. The big house is quite a resort for hunters from the Twin Cities, and until the lakes froze over, Monday night, he and his good wife were kept busy caring for them.

