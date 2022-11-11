ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Sabers stopped once again in the Class 6A state quarterfinals

Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Saber seniors sign their college tenders

Five Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school. Haley Zelen and Raegan Kraft will both be headed to Division I programs, while Jaden Case, Alex Duncan and Megan McGraw will compete at the Division II level.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 12, 2022

Jerry McInerney is reshingling his town residence preparatory to its occupancy by Herman Haack and family, now living in John Bohls’ house. Mr. McInerney is well pleased with farm life on the Fischer homestead in Eagle Creek, and will remain there. The big house is quite a resort for hunters from the Twin Cities, and until the lakes froze over, Monday night, he and his good wife were kept busy caring for them.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 1-7

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 1-7. Nov. 1: A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 8:01 p.m. Nov. 4: A 53-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI and...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Sister Evelyn Ulmen, SSND

Sister Evelyn (M. Rachel) Ulmen, SSND, 88, died November 1, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, Visitation is at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories will be at 10:45 a.m.; and Mass of Christian Burial is at 11:15 a.m. Burial following in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato. Live streaming is available at: www.ssndcp.org/live/blc.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Marion L. Stroming

Marion Lois Stroming, (Steinhorst), age 90, of Anoka, entered her heavenly home November 4 . Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Karl. She is also preceded by her sisters Alice and Mavis. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, C Randy (Linda) Stroming, DeeDee...
ANOKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

2022 election results

Here are the results of several elections in the Prior Lake American coverage area. The unofficial totals are from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Winners are in bold. Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 52.27%. Scott Jensen/Matt Birk (R): 44.6%. Congressional District 2. Angie Craig (DFL): 50.87%. Tyler Kistner (R): 45.65%
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Mayor Brennan remembered for dedication to community

A Buzz Lightyear toy sits on the desk of Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer’s desk. Every time he looks at it, he’s reminded of what he was told by former Mayor Tom Brennan when he was sworn in as police chief: “Take the Police Department to infinity and beyond.”
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: A thanks from Sheriff Hennen

Serving as your sheriff over these past six years has been a great honor and privilege. I am committed to continue working to make this organization even better and am dedicated to keeping Scott County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. Protecting communities is a team...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy