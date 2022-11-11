Read full article on original website
Oscar returns and Wallace stars, but UK basketball loses to Michigan State in double OT
Oscar Tshiebwe made his 2022-23 season debut and Cason Wallace put on a defensive performance for the record books, but Kentucky lost to Michigan State in double overtime in the Champions Classic.
Last-second OT trey lifts Wake Forest over Utah Valley
Tyree Appleby’s 3-pointer with four-tenths of a second remaining lifted Wake Forest to a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley
