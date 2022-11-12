Read full article on original website
Related
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
rcbizjournal.com
Contentious Negotiations Lie Ahead As Rockland Green Aims To Take Over Animal Shelter Jan. 1
County Exec Ed Day Says County Involvement With Animal Shelter Ends December 31, But Will Not Hand Shelter To Rockland Green Unless Authority Has A Contract With Qualified Operator. Rockland Green hopes to take over operations at Hi-Tor Animal Shelter in Pomona on Jan. 1 but can only do so...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh to add third police department leadership position
NEWBURGH – Until a little over a year ago, the Newburgh City Police Department was run by a chief, but City Manager Todd Venning with support of the city council, added another layer of leadership with creation of a police commissioner post. Now, Venning wants to hire a part-time...
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
POSTPONED: Dutchess County Program Fights Youth Addiction with Laughs
(THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED. WHEN THINGS GET RESCHEDULED, WE WILL UPDATE THIS POST) Not all heroes wear capes, but this organization is named after them. The Council on Addiction Prevention & Education (CAPE) was established in 1987 to meet the growing need for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug (ATOD) prevention and education services in Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County school district fails comptroller’s IT audit
ALBANY – Hunter-Tannersville Central School District officials did not adequately manage or monitor nonstudent network user accounts or develop a written information technology contingency plan, an audit by the state comptroller’s office concluded. The study looked at the period of July 1, 2020 through July 27, 2021. The...
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Molinaro prepares to take office
Republican Marc Molinaro is assembling his staff and making preparations to become the Representative for New York's newly drawn 19th Congressional District.
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Catskill Business Donates to Help Launch Victim Advocate Program
When you think of Resorts World Catskills, you probably think of gambling, performances, and vacation getaways. Now, it is time to also consider advocacy, if you didn't already. Resorts World Catskills Donates to Fearless! Hudson Valley. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Resorts World Catskills announced a donation of...
Legislative Gazette
Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District
Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office.
Hyperallergic
Local Politician Tattooed Teen’s “I Voted” Sticker on Her Arm
Fourteen-year-old Hudson Rowan’s entry for an “I Voted” sticker design contest in Ulster County, New York, went viral last summer, reigniting a voting fervor across the nation during this year’s midterm elections. The spider-y character, scribbled in acknowledgment of the chaos amongst us, became an overnight sensation that inspired Alex Wojcik, New Paltz’s deputy mayor, to memorialize it on her arm.
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
tricornernews.com
Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County
The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
Ulster County seeks input on environmental project
Ulster County will host two public workshops on November 14 and 16 to provide information and seek input on the development of a Natural Resources Inventory and Municipal Toolkit for the county.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Ulster County Resident’s Want Train Horns Turned Off, Cite Health Reasons
Railroad noise pollution is a real thing and a group of Ulster County residents is asking one train company to shut off their horns. If you live anywhere near active railroad tracks in the Hudson Valley, you are well aware that when a train comes through the area that can be extremely loud. Not only are the trains loud simply when they move but they can be even louder when they lay on their extremely loud horns. The loud horns have residents in a part of the Town of Ulster asking to be considered a quiet zone for trains.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0