ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh to add third police department leadership position

NEWBURGH – Until a little over a year ago, the Newburgh City Police Department was run by a chief, but City Manager Todd Venning with support of the city council, added another layer of leadership with creation of a police commissioner post. Now, Venning wants to hire a part-time...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County school district fails comptroller’s IT audit

ALBANY – Hunter-Tannersville Central School District officials did not adequately manage or monitor nonstudent network user accounts or develop a written information technology contingency plan, an audit by the state comptroller’s office concluded. The study looked at the period of July 1, 2020 through July 27, 2021. The...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District

Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?

There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hyperallergic

Local Politician Tattooed Teen’s “I Voted” Sticker on Her Arm

Fourteen-year-old Hudson Rowan’s entry for an “I Voted” sticker design contest in Ulster County, New York, went viral last summer, reigniting a voting fervor across the nation during this year’s midterm elections. The spider-y character, scribbled in acknowledgment of the chaos amongst us, became an overnight sensation that inspired Alex Wojcik, New Paltz’s deputy mayor, to memorialize it on her arm.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
tricornernews.com

Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County

The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Resident’s Want Train Horns Turned Off, Cite Health Reasons

Railroad noise pollution is a real thing and a group of Ulster County residents is asking one train company to shut off their horns. If you live anywhere near active railroad tracks in the Hudson Valley, you are well aware that when a train comes through the area that can be extremely loud. Not only are the trains loud simply when they move but they can be even louder when they lay on their extremely loud horns. The loud horns have residents in a part of the Town of Ulster asking to be considered a quiet zone for trains.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy