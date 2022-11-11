Read full article on original website
Related
'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what contributed to Democrats' successes in the midterms this week, what Republican control of the House would look like, and how Democrats should refocus their priorities in both outcomes.Nov. 13, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy can't win
When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday announcing his bid to become speaker of the House in January, he likely intended it to arrive in the aftermath of a massive win for Republicans in the midterms, content in the knowledge that a sizable GOP majority that he’d helped usher in was prepared to back him in the 118th Congress next year. Instead, he is looking at presiding over one of the slimmest majorities in the history of the House, if he wins a majority at all.
How (and why) Katie Hobbs beat Kari Lake in key Arizona race
Republican primary voters in several battleground states came up with a curious strategy this year. In highly competitive gubernatorial races, they thought the smart move would be to nominate right-wing election deniers, each of whom had effectively no appeal outside the GOP base, even in states that supported President Joe Biden just two years ago.
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’
NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
Midterm results – live: Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote as Republicans on cusp of taking House
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended
Senator Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about his ambitions for another term as Senate Majority Leader, with codifying marriage equality already scheduled to begin hearings. Nov. 15, 2022.
The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
GOP’s Rick Scott, shaking off failure, to take on Mitch McConnell
It was nearly 16 years ago when Sen. Mitch McConnell first became the Senate Republican’s top leader. He ran unopposed. In every Congress since, the Kentucky senator has asked to remain in the position — sometimes as majority leader, other times as minority leader — and he’s never faced an intraparty rival.
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
'Loser' Trump blasted for MAGA Losses in 2022: Dems win Senate
As much of conventional wisdom predicted a GOP “red wave’ in the midterms, political firebrand James Carville was one of the few to predict Democrats would overperform. Carville rejoins “The Beat” on what went wrong for the GOP, adding: “MAGA still runs the Republican party. That’s who they are... They have everything invested in this.” Nov. 15, 2022.
Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has announced he will challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the Republican Senate leadership position. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports form Capitol Hill.Nov. 15, 2022.
Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a ‘hero’ to Senate Democrats
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who Lawrence says has the “worst” job in the United States Senate as the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, is the most successful person to hold that position after this year’s midterm elections and has the possibility of leaving a record of no Democratic senator losing a re-election campaign on his watch.Nov. 15, 2022.
Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the “unbelievable moment” of Democrats winning control of the Senate and what a Democratic Senate means for President Biden’s agenda, including the ability to get judicial nominees confirmed without GOP opposition: “That’s one of the most important legacies of any president.”Nov. 15, 2022.
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the Trump team filing a suit to delay the January 6 Committee’s subpoena of the former president. “There are other ways of getting their hands on this data, but it's another example of Trump essentially thumbing his nose at the rule of law,” Figliuzzi explains. “The committee and of course the DOJ can go, and probably already have, to the carriers individually, all the platforms and say we need what you have, and my bet is they've done that.”Nov. 14, 2022.
How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast
While democracy won on the midterm ballot and many election deniers lost their races, Democrats may still lose control of the House due to Republican gerrymandering that was deemed illegal but used to decide elections anyway. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and FairVote senior fellow David Daley join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 15, 2022.
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona race for governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake. Nov. 15, 2022.
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
Has Herschel Walker finally discovered he’s being used by the GOP?
Of course they’re using you, Herschel. As far as I’m concerned, it’s never been a secret that the Republican Party was using Herschel Walker as a tool. Thankfully, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham made that clear last month when — during a tandem interview with Walker — he declared that Walker’s election in his Senate race in Georgia would dispel allegations that people like Graham and Fox News host Sean Hannity (white conservatives, presumably) are racist.
