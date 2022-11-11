Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
These Polls Ain't Loyal: What the 2022 Midterms Mean for Black America
Trymaine Lee: So you just finished voting and I wonder who and what you were thinking about when you made your decision. Santreesia Rivers: Thinking about multiple people, my big momma, who raised her entire family here and historic Summerhill Community -- Lee: On the morning of November 8, Election...
MSNBC
A really stinging loss for Trumpworld
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Hobbs defeating Lake is a stinging loss for Trumpworld.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Election denier loses AZ Gov. race
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona race for governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake. Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
One-on-One with Wes Moore
Wes Moore made history last week becoming Maryland’s first Black Governor. Stephanie Ruhle sits down one-on-one with him to talk about his definition of patriotism, in the face of election denying across the country.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers
Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable This Christmas get her something unique. Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes.
MSNBC
Liz Cheney gets the last word in Arizona after Lake's defeat
After Kari Lake's defeat in the Arizona gubernatorial election, Rep. Liz Cheney responded to one of Lake's tweets, and Cheney seemed to get the last word.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”
Michigan voters strongly rejected both election denialism and the predicted “red wave." They instead voted for Democratic incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Michigan Democrats also gained control of the state legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years. While election liars and doubters won many races nationwide - 167 by NBC News’ count - Big Lie candidates lost important races to become election officials in multiple battleground states. Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined Ali Velshi to discuss the strong message voters in Michigan sent: “Voters, by showing up to vote in our election, weren’t just electing candidates that furthered their values, they were actually making a statement on a policy with the ballot initiatives to enshrine Roe, to enshrine the fundamental right to vote in our state constitution.”Nov. 13, 2022.
WRDW-TV
Young voters’ turnout more than doubles in Georgia election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Tuesday’s Georgia midterm reported a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers. More than 200,000 voters in that age group cast their ballots early. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted. Students said they were encouraged...
MSNBC
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here. Killer Hybrids And EVs Are Finally Here: See 2022's Thrilling New Prices.
Comments / 3