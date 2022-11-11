ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

A really stinging loss for Trumpworld

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Hobbs defeating Lake is a stinging loss for Trumpworld.Nov. 15, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

One-on-One with Wes Moore

Wes Moore made history last week becoming Maryland’s first Black Governor. Stephanie Ruhle sits down one-on-one with him to talk about his definition of patriotism, in the face of election denying across the country.Nov. 15, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

Michigan voters strongly rejected both election denialism and the predicted “red wave." They instead voted for Democratic incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Michigan Democrats also gained control of the state legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years. While election liars and doubters won many races nationwide - 167 by NBC News’ count - Big Lie candidates lost important races to become election officials in multiple battleground states. Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined Ali Velshi to discuss the strong message voters in Michigan sent: “Voters, by showing up to vote in our election, weren’t just electing candidates that furthered their values, they were actually making a statement on a policy with the ballot initiatives to enshrine Roe, to enshrine the fundamental right to vote in our state constitution.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRDW-TV

Young voters’ turnout more than doubles in Georgia election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Tuesday’s Georgia midterm reported a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers. More than 200,000 voters in that age group cast their ballots early. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted. Students said they were encouraged...
GEORGIA STATE

