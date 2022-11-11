Michigan voters strongly rejected both election denialism and the predicted “red wave." They instead voted for Democratic incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Michigan Democrats also gained control of the state legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years. While election liars and doubters won many races nationwide - 167 by NBC News’ count - Big Lie candidates lost important races to become election officials in multiple battleground states. Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined Ali Velshi to discuss the strong message voters in Michigan sent: “Voters, by showing up to vote in our election, weren’t just electing candidates that furthered their values, they were actually making a statement on a policy with the ballot initiatives to enshrine Roe, to enshrine the fundamental right to vote in our state constitution.”Nov. 13, 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO