Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The key issues from Manchester United forward's criticism of Erik ten Hag and the club
Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United taking legal advice before responding to the Portuguese player's shock interview
Manchester United will have legal advice before they decide how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview. Ronaldo's interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for. Ronaldo:...
Bruno Fernandes' frosty meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal meet for World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be taken aback by the frosty reception he received from his Man Utd and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes as they met for World Cup duty. Credit: Portuguese FA.
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
Vinícius Jr, Sadio Mané, and João Félix Share Their Stories in OneFootball’s ‘Footballer’s Journey’ World Cup Collection
LONDON and BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- OneFootball, the world’s leading soccer/football media platform, announced today a new format of digital collectibles, based around eleven global superstars’ player stories of how they got into the beautiful game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006261/en/ OneFootball’s ‘Footballer’s Journey’ World Cup Collection (Photo: Business Wire)
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
2022 World Cup: Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen question Qatar hosting tournament
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have questioned Qatar hosting the World Cup and the human rights issues surrounding the country ahead of the tournament's start next week. The duo will represent Portugal and Denmark respectively in the tournament, which opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Transfer Centre LIVE!
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
The story so far: Cristiano Ronaldo's rift with Manchester United
How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United get to the point where their relationship turned sour. Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy outlines the rift between the two parties.
Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Danny Ings scores twice as Unai Emery makes it back-to-back Premier League wins
Unai Emery made it back-to-back wins as Aston Villa manager in the Premier League as a Danny Ings double helped them to a 2-1 win at Brighton. In-form Brighton grabbed the perfect start when Alexis Mac Allister's press robbed Douglas Luiz of possession inside the first 90 seconds before sweeping home the opener.
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner seals dramatic victory for Erik ten Hag's side before World Cup
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho struck in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Cottagers were moments from holding Erik ten Hag's side to a draw after Dan James (61) had cancelled...
Everton Women's Toni Duggan discusses hiding her pregnancy in the early weeks, sickness symptoms and England hopes for the future
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' WSL presenter Caroline Barker, Everton's Toni Duggan discusses the difficulty of hiding her pregnancy from her teammates in the early weeks, joking and training with Andros Townsend and how she's not called time on her England career just yet. Despite the pregnancy sickness,...
Arsenal are best team in Premier League so far but Manchester City will easily win title, says Gary Neville
With the first part of the Premier League season coming to an end this weekend due to the World Cup break, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gives his verdict on the big talking points in the top flight. Arsenal are a class act but City will ease to title. I...
Sao Paulo GP Sprint: George Russell wins as Max Verstappen struggles after collision with Carlos Sainz
George Russell triumphed in a thrilling Sprint to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as world champion Max Verstappen struggled to fourth after a collision with Carlos Sainz. Verstappen took the lead from shock pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen in the early stages as the Haas rapidly...
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has the rascal gene that all the best players have, says Jamie Redknapp
Alejandro Garnacho possesses the "devilment" and "rascal gene" that could help the Manchester United teenager become a great player following his stoppage-time winner against Fulham, according to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. In the final match before the curtain fell on the Premier League ahead of the World Cup break, the...
Chris Billam-Smith returns to Bournemouth for 'the last step before a world title', plus Dan Azeez vs Rocky Fielding live on Sky Sports
Local hero Chris Billam-Smith is returning to box at the Bournemouth International Centre, live on Sky Sports on December 17. The Bournemouth cruiserweight will take on dangerous Kosovan Armend Xhoxhaj. Billam-Smith is coming off one of the best fights of the year, when he defended the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight...
Lewis Hamilton says relationship with George Russell 'won't be a problem' for Mercedes in 2023
Lewis Hamilton says he is confident that he and team-mate George Russell will be able to maintain a strong working relationship next season, even if Mercedes are back in title contention. Russell, 24, has impressed in his debut season with Mercedes, claiming his maiden Grand Prix victory - and the...
Harry Kane exclusive: England captain believes Three Lions can win 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Harry Kane insists England are "not afraid" of saying they can win the 2022 World Cup and believes their poor form has lowered expectations heading to Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side are one of the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they finished as runners-up at last year's European Championships.
