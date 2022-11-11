Read full article on original website
SkySports
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The key issues from Manchester United forward's criticism of Erik ten Hag and the club
Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes' frosty meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal meet for World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be taken aback by the frosty reception he received from his Man Utd and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes as they met for World Cup duty. Credit: Portuguese FA.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'not concerned' about racing with Max Verstappen in future after collision
Lewis Hamilton insisted he is "not concerned" about racing Max Verstappen in future, despite a collision which may have cost him the race win in Sao Paulo. The two rivals went wheel-to-wheel into the second corner at Interlagos following a Safety Car restart early in Sunday's race, but collided and both were forced off the track, seeing Hamilton drop from second to eighth while Verstappen needed to pit for a new front wing.
SkySports
Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Danny Ings scores twice as Unai Emery makes it back-to-back Premier League wins
Unai Emery made it back-to-back wins as Aston Villa manager in the Premier League as a Danny Ings double helped them to a 2-1 win at Brighton. In-form Brighton grabbed the perfect start when Alexis Mac Allister's press robbed Douglas Luiz of possession inside the first 90 seconds before sweeping home the opener.
SkySports
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Did Arsenal, Tottenham get lucky and why weren't Brighton given penalty? Dermot Gallagher assesses
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Harry Kane's goal was given after Clement Lenglet was deemed not to have fouled Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. VERDICT: Goal should have been disallowed. DERMOT SAYS: I think Lenglet clearly fouls the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper's in...
SkySports
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
SkySports
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Transfer Centre LIVE!
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
SkySports
Burnley 3-0 Blackburn: Ashley Barnes scores twice to send Clarets top of Championship going into World Cup break
Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).
SkySports
Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?
A total of 29 players will represent the Sky Bet EFL at the World Cup. Hailing from 19 different clubs, a total of 25 players from the Championship will head to Qatar, while there will also be two from League One and two more from League Two. So who are...
SkySports
The story so far: Cristiano Ronaldo's rift with Manchester United
How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United get to the point where their relationship turned sour. Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy outlines the rift between the two parties.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd doubted me over my sick daughter when I missed pre-season
Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed members of the Man Utd hierarchy doubted him when he said he could not attend pre-season because his daughter was ill in hospital, and says the Glazer family "do not care" about the club. Ronaldo accused United of betraying him - claiming the club tried to...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's options slim for next club | Man Utd want elite forward
While Cristiano Ronaldo has slim pickings over his next move Manchester United are already targeting a new elite forward, says Melissa Reddy. Speaking on a special edition of the Essential Football podcast, Sky Sports News senior reporter Reddy said a lack of interest from the likes of Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, who had all courted Ronaldo in the summer, meant the vilified striker's options of his next move were limited.
