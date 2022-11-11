The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.

2 DAYS AGO