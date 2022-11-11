ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York

As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]

Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
HOLLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History

As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer

Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are Loud Mufflers Illegal In New York?

There is nothing worse than being woken up in the middle of the night as a vehicle zooms down your street with a very loud muffler. Tons of people across New York have done modifications to their rides but are they all legal?. Is having a loud muffler actually legal...
NEW YORK STATE
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Niagara Falls

Today, the final stop on our trip to Cape Cod, we visit Niagara Falls, among the nation’s most spectacular natural wonders. Niagara Falls, lying along the United States/Canadian border about 17 miles northwest of Buffalo, N.Y., includes three separate waterfalls. The largest, Horseshoe Falls (“Canadian Falls”), straddles the border, with 90 percent in Canada. American Falls and much smaller Bridal Veil Falls, located within the United States, are separated by Luna Island, where people can get close to both falls. Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the U.S., was created by New York State in 1885 and contains American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. It features an observation deck providing a view of all three falls and offers boat rides to their base. Honeymooners can obtain a free “We Honeymooned in Niagara Falls USA” certificate from the park visitor center. The pedestrian-friendly Rainbow Bridge, opened in 1941 to replace the collapsed Honeymoon Bridge, connects Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where the 764-foot-tall Skylon Tower provides the best view of all three falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

