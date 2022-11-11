Read full article on original website
Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York
As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]
Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History
As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
Millions In Holiday Cash For New York Residents
The holidays are here! Like it or not, it is that time of the year for snow, sleigh bells and lots and lots of credit card bills! But don't let the stress and headache of those payments get you down, there may be a big amount of cash headed to your bank account.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Ban on toy guns, other fakes takes effect in New York
Replicas that are black or blue or covered in aluminum cannot be sold in the state.
5 Flights To Catch Now To Get Away From The Snow
Living in Buffalo often means living with snow and most of the time there's a lot of it to deal with. However, sometimes it's just too much and you need to get away for a while. Winter is on its way to making a big impact on all of Western...
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer
Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
News 2 You: A look back at what was happening the third week of November
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years ago this week was when BP agreed to pay a record $4.5 billion fine in connection with a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after one of its oil rigs exploded, killing 11 workers, and sparking what was arguably the biggest environmental disaster in U.S. history.
8 Cars Notorious For Bad Rust Problems In New York State Winters
Living in New York, you know that winters are brutal on vehicles, especially when it comes to rust. Oxidation is what causes some metals to rust, including our cars. According Auto Trader, vehicles in New York are prone to rust due to climate and one winter essential in particular,. Rust...
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Parties Celebrating This Thing Are Getting Popular New York State
If there is one thing that just about all New Yorkers have in common, it's the fact that we don't need much convincing to go celebrate and party. However, it's surprising to see thing one type of party on the increase. While the number of people getting divorced in New...
Are Loud Mufflers Illegal In New York?
There is nothing worse than being woken up in the middle of the night as a vehicle zooms down your street with a very loud muffler. Tons of people across New York have done modifications to their rides but are they all legal?. Is having a loud muffler actually legal...
Column: A visit to Niagara Falls
Today, the final stop on our trip to Cape Cod, we visit Niagara Falls, among the nation’s most spectacular natural wonders. Niagara Falls, lying along the United States/Canadian border about 17 miles northwest of Buffalo, N.Y., includes three separate waterfalls. The largest, Horseshoe Falls (“Canadian Falls”), straddles the border, with 90 percent in Canada. American Falls and much smaller Bridal Veil Falls, located within the United States, are separated by Luna Island, where people can get close to both falls. Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the U.S., was created by New York State in 1885 and contains American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. It features an observation deck providing a view of all three falls and offers boat rides to their base. Honeymooners can obtain a free “We Honeymooned in Niagara Falls USA” certificate from the park visitor center. The pedestrian-friendly Rainbow Bridge, opened in 1941 to replace the collapsed Honeymoon Bridge, connects Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where the 764-foot-tall Skylon Tower provides the best view of all three falls.
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will ramp...
Canned Or Fresh, Which Cranberry Sauce Is Preferred In Buffalo?
As we prepare to gather together to celebrate family and give thanks for all that we have, there remain a few important decisions that we need to make before Thanksgiving arrives. Families all around Western New York are finalizing their preparations for Thanksgiving. Hopefully, all of the key questions that...
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
