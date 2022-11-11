Today, the final stop on our trip to Cape Cod, we visit Niagara Falls, among the nation’s most spectacular natural wonders. Niagara Falls, lying along the United States/Canadian border about 17 miles northwest of Buffalo, N.Y., includes three separate waterfalls. The largest, Horseshoe Falls (“Canadian Falls”), straddles the border, with 90 percent in Canada. American Falls and much smaller Bridal Veil Falls, located within the United States, are separated by Luna Island, where people can get close to both falls. Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the U.S., was created by New York State in 1885 and contains American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. It features an observation deck providing a view of all three falls and offers boat rides to their base. Honeymooners can obtain a free “We Honeymooned in Niagara Falls USA” certificate from the park visitor center. The pedestrian-friendly Rainbow Bridge, opened in 1941 to replace the collapsed Honeymoon Bridge, connects Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where the 764-foot-tall Skylon Tower provides the best view of all three falls.

