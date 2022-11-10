ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Costco prepares to open in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — ANKENY, Iowa- This week marks the opening of the second Costco store. This new store will be the fourth one in Iowa, and the largest Costco in the state. To run this 190,000 square foot store Costco needed to hire right around 300 people. To do that they even sent a recruiting […]
ANKENY, IA
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds

OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
OGDEN, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home

ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
ANKENY, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman

A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
CANYON LAKE, TX
98.1 KHAK

Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA

