KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
Costco prepares to open in Ankeny
ANKENY, IOWA — ANKENY, Iowa- This week marks the opening of the second Costco store. This new store will be the fourth one in Iowa, and the largest Costco in the state. To run this 190,000 square foot store Costco needed to hire right around 300 people. To do that they even sent a recruiting […]
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
kwbg.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home
ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
theperrynews.com
Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman
A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
weareiowa.com
Services to be held this weekend for 4 Marshalltown students killed in crash
Saturday, Isacc and Adrian will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery. Sunday, a celebration of life for Yanitza and Linette Lopez will be held.
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
