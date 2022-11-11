Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Jr. drops 30, No. 19 Illinois blows out Monmouth
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in the first half alone on his way to a 30-point performance, leading Illinois to a 103-65 blowout win over Monmouth Monday night at State Farm Center. In the final game of a season opening three-game homestand, the 19th-ranked Illini (3-0) had three players in double-figures, […]
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates Chase Brown's injury outlook ahead of Week 12
Bret Bielema had some encouraging remarks for Illinois fans on Monday. Chase Brown, the nations leading rusher, went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in Week 11 against Purdue. The Illini were down by 10 with under 30 seconds remaining when Brown went down. Bielema provided an...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
wbiw.com
Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois
CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
smilepolitely.com
Chophouse on Main is a cozy place for dinner in Mahomet
Mahomet is always my second choice for nice food around Champaign. I love the Poke Shack, Whisk Coffee & Wine Bar, and YoYo’s Coffee. Recently, a new restaurant called Chophouse On Main opened, and it offers both fine dining and casual meals for lunch and dinner. I will share my experience in this article about my visit for a cozy dinner.
foxillinois.com
Oakwood restaurant reopens 1 year after fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After 14 months of rebuilding after a fire, Exit 210 Saloon is back open for business. The restaurant suffered damage when a fire burned the kitchen and pantry back in August 2021. There was also smoke damage to the main area where guests were served.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Department Battles House Fire; Apartment Fire
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Units were dispatched for a house on fire. Upon arrival, Firefighters reported heavy fire to the structure. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. The 2 residents received minor smoke inhalation injuries and were transported to the hospital via Ambulance. One pet was lost in the fire. The house, and a vehicle, were considered a total loss at approximately $80,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No Firefighter injuries were reported.
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Comments / 0