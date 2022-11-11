ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple University students robbed at gunpoint, held in basement at off-campus apartment

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBOXs_0j7qTnCM00

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students that occurred Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, school officials said.

Some of the victims recounted the harrowing experience to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV, which they said started when one of the roommates responded to a knock at the door.

The roommate let the two young men in the apartment, believing they knew someone inside, the students told the station.

Several of the roommates were then woken up by an armed man, who took one of them to wake up the rest, the students said.

Eleven people were in the home at the time, including six female residents, three boyfriends and two female friends who had stayed over, WPVI-TV reported. They were all locked in the apartment's basement for over an hour, the students said.

While in the basement, some of the victims were able to get their laptops and messaged anyone they could think of to call 911 and report that they were being held up, they told WPVI-TV.

The victims told WPVI-TV they believe the suspects were at the wrong address because the two men repeatedly asked, "Where are the drugs?"

The students were ultimately forced to hand over their cellphones, car keys and debit cards along with their PINs, they told WPVI-TV. Police said the pair also stole a 2015 Infinity minivan, according to WPVI-TV.

Police responded to the apartment building around 7 a.m. and are looking for the suspects. Investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance footage, according to WPVI-TV.

No injuries were reported, though the students were left shaken.

"You never think it's going to happen to you, but when it does, it's like a shock," one student told WPVI-TV.

"I think the sad part is, we all talked in the room -- we all realized that once they came in the room, everyone was kind of, 'Oh, it's our time now,'" another student told the station.

The university confirmed in a statement to ABC News that Temple students "were robbed at gunpoint at an off-campus property," located outside of the patrol zone of the Temple University Police Department.

"The most important thing is that no one was reported hurt or injured during this incident," the university said. "The safety of the Temple community remains the university's top priority."

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Quadruple shooting in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot once, a 27-year-old man was shot twice, a 45-year-old man was shot once and a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound.Police say the group was shot as they were leaving a club. Three men were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person drove himself.Officials say all four are in stable condition.Police say they are investigating whether or not a  robbery near the club earlier in the morning is connected to the incident.They also try to obtain surveillance video in the area.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Update: 13-Year Old Girl Reported Missing Has Returned Home

A 13-year-old girl that was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township has been located, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township and...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bus Of 50 Migrants Expected To Arrive In Philadelphia

A bus of approximately 50 migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early next week, city officials announced. The bus is set to leave Del Rio, TX Saturday, Nov. 12 and arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, Philadelphia officials said. City officials learned about the arrival from a "community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy