GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Penn State Football’s Contest at Rutgers to Kick at 3:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State Football's kick time has been set for Saturday's game at Rutgers. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be aired on BTN. Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) is coming off a shutout of Maryland, 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 16 Women's Volleyball Picks up 20th Win with Sweep at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 16 Penn State picked up its 20th win of the season with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) sweep at Indiana in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Friday night at Wilkinson Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 20-6 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten....
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Hosts Butler in Gavitt Tipoff Games Monday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team faces an early-season test Monday night when the Nittany Lions host Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air nationally on FS1. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Advances to NCAA Second Round, Beats Bobcats, 4-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in the NCAA Championship First Round on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. In their first ever matchup with the Bobcats, the Nittany Lions posted a season-high 25 shots and limited Quinnipiac to just four shots, the least PSU has allowed all year.
GoPSUsports.com
Football Shuts Out Terrapins 30-0 in Dominant Victory
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15/14 Penn State football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) shutout Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796. Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon as he took over the top spot on Penn State's...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Advances to NCAA Semifinals with Win over UAlbany in Ann Arbor
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, posted a 1-0 win over No. 16 University at Albany (16-5) in the NCAA quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA semifinals next weekend. The game was played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nittany Lion goalie Brie Barraco earned her second shutout of the weekend and Mackenzie Allessie notched the game's lone goal late in the fourth period to push Penn State into the semis.
GoPSUsports.com
Postgame Press Conference - Penn State Players (Maryland)
Q: On a day like today, where the conditions made it hard to pass the ball, how fun was it to run the ball the way you guys did, especially the run Nick Singleton had?. A: It's a lot of fun. I'd even say today's setup was one of those ones where you just grind it out with your guys. Everyone kind of knows it's one of those pretty games. It's a lot more fun and a lot more memorable. So, we didn't pass the ball, but we're able to impose our will on the right game. And as a team, that gives you a lot of confidence to kind of run the ball.
GoPSUsports.com
Pierce Leads Penn State Contingent at Binghamton’s Bearcat Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team sent 12 wrestlers to Binghamton's Bearcat Open on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Binghamton, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had two-thirds of their participants place at the event. Connor Pierce led the Nittany Lion charge with a runner-up finish at...
GoPSUsports.com
#12/12 Women's Ice Hockey Welcomes Brown Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team welcomes Brown for a two-game series beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) Brown will be the third non-conference opponent that Penn State has faced at home this season. They are 3-3 in these matchups.
