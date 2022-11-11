ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Nationals fans swoon over memorabilia sale

On a sunny November Saturday that felt like baseball weather, Washington Nationals fans swarmed a sidewalk sale of authenticated, signed team memorabilia just outside Nationals Park. Fans browsed among the players’ signed bats, jerseys, hats and plenty of other one-of-a-kind memorabilia for sale. “We have home plates from opening...
