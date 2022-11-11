ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Three former local stars play hoops at Cornersone

Three former Hopkins and Wayland High School basketball stars now are teammates on the Cornerstone University women’s basketball team. They are point guard Kennedy Helderop of Hopkins, a senior, and sophomores Parrish Hudson and Stephanie Ainsworth, both from Wayland. Helderop led the team last year with 101 total assists...
WAYLAND, MI
WLNS

Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
MARNE, MI
1240 WJIM

First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week

Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
LANSING, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

PFCU Credit Union Announces New President/CEO and Executive Vice President

The PFCU Credit Union Board of Directors has named Michele Makley as the next President/CEO of the Credit Union. An experienced credit union executive, Michele will succeed Harvey Hoskins and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2023. Mr. Hoskins announced his retirement last month. Thinking of her new role, Makley shared...
LAKE ODESSA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy