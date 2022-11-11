Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
therealdeal.com
$6M Glencoe mansion goes under contract after four days on market
A $6 million Glencoe mansion is the latest luxury home to come under contract and is bucking recent trends with how quickly it found a buyer. The 5,400-square-foot home on Surfside Place has been marked as contingent on public listing sites only four days after it first appeared, meaning the sellers have found a buyer and the sale has not been processed yet.
therealdeal.com
City grants $13.5M for Save A Lot redevelopments
Chicago is providing $13.5 million for a Black-owned business to revitalize its grocery stores across the city. The City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to use city subsidies to help Yellow Banana rebuild and rebrand six shuttered or dilapidated Save A Lot grocery stores, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. West Side Ald. Jason Ervin, the chairman of the council’s Black Caucus, said some of the stores will need a complete rebranding, while others can keep the Save A Lot name.
therealdeal.com
Chicago aldermen thwarted “deal killer” transfer tax hike
Chicago’s million-dollar property buyers dodged a “deal killer” bullet as the City Council failed to advance a tax hike that would have more than tripled their real estate transfer tax burden. The initiative to put the question of raising the transfer tax on property sales of $1...
therealdeal.com
Chicago transfer tax hike on $1M-plus deals hits setback
Supporters of an initiative to more than triple Chicago’s real estate transfer tax on deals for $1 million or more to fund initiatives to battle homelessness hit a setback Monday as a special meeting on the proposal fell one alderman short of a quorum. A group of advocates, including...
therealdeal.com
Elk Grove considers proposals for former shopping center
After spending more than $17 million on behalf of taxpayers to assemble real estate needed to redevelop Elk Grove Village’s oldest shopping center, local officials are eyeing four different proposals ranging in scope from 158 housing units to 319. Village leaders in the northwestern suburb held an open house...
therealdeal.com
After Ken Griffin’s haircut, price plummets for $15M Waldorf listing
Ken Griffin’s luxury real estate purchases, which regularly set record high prices, can move markets, yet one of the billionaire’s Chicago deals is tipping the balance in the other direction, dragging down one of the city’s priciest listings. A $15 million asking price at Chicago’s Waldorf Astoria...
therealdeal.com
Conning buys majority of Pearlmark amid $400M distressed property fund launch
A global investment management firm has taken over a majority stake in a Chicago firm that’s readying a $400 million fund aimed at distressed real estate. Conning signed the deal to buy the stake of Chicago-based Pearlmark Real Estate to take control of the firm, CoStar reported. Pearlmark will still run autonomously under the leadership of Stephen Quazzo and Doug Lyons, who lead its investment team.
therealdeal.com
Baird & Warner follows agents, clients to Florida with expansion
Baird & Warner’s 30th office will be its first outside of Chicagoland in the 167-year-old brokerage’s history. Baird & Warner, which opened its first office in Chicago in 1855 and now has 29 offices across the city and suburbs, is opening a residential brokerage office in Naples, Fla., Crain’s reported. The firm isn’t beginning a massive out-of-state expansion, though. Rather, it’s just following some of its agents and clients.
therealdeal.com
Chicagoans may pay more property taxes due to commercial assessments
Chicago homeowners should brace for a larger tax burden this year. This is the warning Cook County Assessor, Fritz Kaegi, issued this week. Kaegi’s office released a report that found that the Board of Review reduced assessments of commercial properties done by the Cook County Assessor’s office, resulting in flat or higher tax bills for homeowners, the Chicago Tribune reported. The report also claims that if the assessments done by Kaegi’s office had remained in place, homeowners would have gotten a tax break.
Comments / 0