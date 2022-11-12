ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Scattered showers, windy conditions into overnight hours before dry Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see scattered showers into the overnight hours before skies clear for a sunny Saturday.

NOW: Rain will continue to be on/off going through Saturday morning. Scattered periods of rain, heavy at times, through the afternoon and evening with windy conditions. Isolated outages possible overnight as wind gusts peak between 30 and 40 mph.

NEXT: Drying out after 9 am. Saturday. Then, focus shifts to a weather pattern change, giving us our coldest air of the season yet.

OVERNIGHT: Periods of rain, breezy with some ponding of water on the roads. Periods of moderate to heavy rain. Slight chance for an isolated strong thunderstorm. Windy with gusts increasing to 30 to 40 mph range. This can lead to some power outages. Lows around 65.

SATURDAY: Weather improves after 9n a.m. Still breezy, but the wind is gradually subsiding with sunny skies during the morning. Highs around 70 degrees. Lows near 44.

SUNDAY: Coldest air of the season starts to move in. Chance for morning showers, otherwise expect sun and clouds. Highs around 52. Lows near 34.

NEXT WEEK: Colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Dry through Tuesday. Showers arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. We could see our first flakes possibly mixing with rain showers in our higher elevations.

