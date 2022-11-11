MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Nov. 15, 2022) – USFL and city leaders announced today that the iconic Memphis Showboats have come home to the Bluff City. Officials reached an agreement for the Memphis Showboats to play the USFL 2023 season at historic Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, home of the 1980s team that featured Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White. The USFL announced the inaugural game will kickoff on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Fans can secure a place in history and lock in priority access to Memphis Showboats games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a ticket deposit for $25.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO