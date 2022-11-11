Read full article on original website
BREAKING: USFL Announces Return Of Memphis Showboats
The USFL just dropped a bombshell. After rumors swirled for weeks, the league has officially announced that the Memphis Showboats are returning to the league. Memphis was one of the original teams in the first edition of the USFL. This comes at the Tampa Bay Bandits expense, though. Memphis will...
“We’re Home” – Professional Football Returns To Memphis With Iconic USFL Showboats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Nov. 15, 2022) – USFL and city leaders announced today that the iconic Memphis Showboats have come home to the Bluff City. Officials reached an agreement for the Memphis Showboats to play the USFL 2023 season at historic Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, home of the 1980s team that featured Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White. The USFL announced the inaugural game will kickoff on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Fans can secure a place in history and lock in priority access to Memphis Showboats games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a ticket deposit for $25.
USFL, Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Nov. 14, 2022) – USFL and Birmingham leaders today announced that the 2022 Champion Stallions will kickoff their title defense on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit for $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
USFL Season 2 Set to Kickoff April 15th
It was just yesterday that FOX aired a USFL season 2 promo during their Sunday NFL coverage, now we have news on that subject. The USFL Comms account shared a Tweet that confirms that the league will be returning on April 15th. Additionally, it states that the Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers this season.
