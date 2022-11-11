Interviewing Africa’s Greatest Music Duo – Mafikizolo, As They Celebrate Their 25th Year Anniversary

The African music scene has taken the world by storm in recent times and offered us a colossal amount of musical geniuses over the last two decades. From the energetic D’banj to the phenomenon called Wizkid to the barrier-breaking Burna Boy to the all-conquering Davido, African music has continued to advance by leaps and bounds, breaking into the music markets and establishing itself as a major player in the constantly evolving music business. Another soldier has emerged from the scene’s new vanguard amid the ongoing emergence of fresh artists, and he is none other than Bad Boy Timz.

2 DAYS AGO