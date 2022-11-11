Interviewing Africa’s Greatest Music Duo – Mafikizolo, As They Celebrate Their 25th Year Anniversary

Read full article on original website
Morris Day & The Time to Receive the ‘Legend’ Award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022
BET recently announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
How Terence Penny Is Shifting Hiphop With Faith Inspired Themes
An essential component of a man’s existence is music today. Music is our go-to whenever we are feeling down or pleased to give these emotions more vitality. Every music, whether Western or classical, reggaeton or hip hop, has a unique element that consistently improves our mood. It is our responsibility to shine a spotlight on the person who is behind all of these creations because they are sometimes overlooked. Without an artist, art cannot be created.
BZ RELEASES THE ALBUM Den Siste Spikeren 11/ 11 -2022
Jacob Andreas Faye Biseth aka BZ, rapper, producer and manager is an artist who has chosen to use music as a tool to communicate deeply philosophical questions, and as a punching bag as a way to empty himself of inner demons, and part of anger management. The album is a...
Bad Boy Timz Takes Us Into His Planet Of “No Bad Boy, No Party”
The African music scene has taken the world by storm in recent times and offered us a colossal amount of musical geniuses over the last two decades. From the energetic D’banj to the phenomenon called Wizkid to the barrier-breaking Burna Boy to the all-conquering Davido, African music has continued to advance by leaps and bounds, breaking into the music markets and establishing itself as a major player in the constantly evolving music business. Another soldier has emerged from the scene’s new vanguard amid the ongoing emergence of fresh artists, and he is none other than Bad Boy Timz.
Swav6, An Affiliate of Chicago’s own 600breezy is Making Noise with New Song “The Greatest”
Swav6 Affiliate of Chicago’s own 600breezy is starting to make noise with his new song The Greatest produced by WAR, the video was shot by the director Wonton Designz all who are natives to New York City. The song has been making its way around the internet with over thousands of views on YouTube in under 7 days.
Chicago Artist Producer Master Yeti Tops 4M Streams and Drops New Single “Livin’ Life”
Southside Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, creative director and music producer Master Yeti has returned to fire up the fall with his new single “Livin’ Life,” now available across all major streaming platforms. After racking up over 4 Million streams dropping singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and his most recent drop, “My Time,” Yeti now delivers a fast-paced commercial trap beat and proud lyrics to take listeners on an immersive ride from dodging haters to spinning out on the lavish life. As he preps the release of an official music video before the holiday break, Yeti has now leaked plans to drop a debut album early in 2023.
‘Life halts when a storm hits’: how a climate threat affects Cairo and Dubai
As a young girl, I used to check the weather by looking out of my fifth-floor flat window. We lived in a congested neighbourhood in Cairo, and some days were what I called “orange-coloured weather”, when sandstorms fogged the streets below. On those days, I knew there was...
Ghxst Vic Releases Long Awaited Single ‘MAMA’
Ghxst Vic is back and has finally released his single, “MAMA” on all platforms. “MAMA” is an excellent continuation of Ghxst Vic’s fast-growing pool of records. Each track is a step closer to where he is trying to get. He is becoming a star and will keep heading toward it if he keeps producing at this level.
Gospel Recording Artist Benestelle Releases New Orchestral Praise and Worship Single
International Gospel Recording Artist Benestelle releases “Here with You,” a new orchestral praise and worship song highlighting the everlasting and irreplaceable love of God. A soulful declaration that with Him all things are possible. We usually remember that God is everywhere and ever present with us, but seldom to be in the moment with Him.
Dave East Joins Fanmire to Build Deeper Connections With East Family Around The World
American Rapper and actor Dave East has just joined the new fan engagement platform Fanmire to directly engage with his fanbase. With over 6 million followers around the world, Fanmire is a streamlined opportunity for fans to interact directly with Dave East, building an authentic connection and community experience to be enjoyed by the East Family.
