ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nmsuroundup.com

NM State men’s basketball loses on the road to rival UTEP

The New Mexico State University men’s basketball team traveled just 45 minutes to play their first Division I school of the year; I-10 rivals. NM State entered the Don Haskins Center fired up, but a whopping 20 turnovers on the night would plague this Heiar campaign. “I’m just disappointed...
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

NM State football crushes Lamar, extends win streak to three games

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia took control of Saturday’s afternoon game against FCS Lamar University. “I think he [Pavia] did some great things [today],” said head coach Jerry Kill about Pavia’s performance. “In terms of throwing the football, running and playing at a faster pace, getting comfortable. … This last game and a half he has made a lot of strides.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Contain Cougars Behind Brown Double-Double

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team showed that pressure was no problem, grinding out a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday afternoon in The Pit in the home season opener. New Mexico held its own against the Cougar press, leading for all but 17 seconds in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmsuroundup.com

Fun and unique classes to take for the Spring 2023 semester

Class registration is happening right now and New Mexico State University offers a lot of fun classes that you can take to fulfill your credit hours or just to add a fun class to your schedule. Below I have listed some interesting classes to make your student schedule more fun.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
LAS CRUCES, NM
wufe967.com

Texas suspect in 1994 murders extradited from Mexico City

A man was charged with capital murder this month for allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy and his parents in El Paso, Texas more than 28 years ago. U.S. Marshals with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, in Mexico City on Nov. 4 before extraditing him back to the U.S. for arraignment.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy