Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
nmsuroundup.com
NM State men’s basketball loses on the road to rival UTEP
The New Mexico State University men’s basketball team traveled just 45 minutes to play their first Division I school of the year; I-10 rivals. NM State entered the Don Haskins Center fired up, but a whopping 20 turnovers on the night would plague this Heiar campaign. “I’m just disappointed...
nmsuroundup.com
NM State football crushes Lamar, extends win streak to three games
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia took control of Saturday’s afternoon game against FCS Lamar University. “I think he [Pavia] did some great things [today],” said head coach Jerry Kill about Pavia’s performance. “In terms of throwing the football, running and playing at a faster pace, getting comfortable. … This last game and a half he has made a lot of strides.”
golobos.com
Lobos Contain Cougars Behind Brown Double-Double
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team showed that pressure was no problem, grinding out a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday afternoon in The Pit in the home season opener. New Mexico held its own against the Cougar press, leading for all but 17 seconds in...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
nmsuroundup.com
Fun and unique classes to take for the Spring 2023 semester
Class registration is happening right now and New Mexico State University offers a lot of fun classes that you can take to fulfill your credit hours or just to add a fun class to your schedule. Below I have listed some interesting classes to make your student schedule more fun.
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
KOAT 7
Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
wufe967.com
Texas suspect in 1994 murders extradited from Mexico City
A man was charged with capital murder this month for allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy and his parents in El Paso, Texas more than 28 years ago. U.S. Marshals with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, in Mexico City on Nov. 4 before extraditing him back to the U.S. for arraignment.
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Comments / 0