Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams names Stacy Peterson CEO
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has named Stacy Peterson as its CEO, the company announced Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-based scoop shop brand said Peterson will assume the role in December. She stepped down earlier in November from her role as chief revenue and technology officer at Dallas-based Wingstop Inc. During...
Ruby Slipper Café parent names Elizabeth McGee its new COO
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its chief operating officer, the parent to Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café announced on Monday. McGee previously served as the COO, CFO and VP of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group. Most recently she served as VP of Company Operations for Dine Brands Global, the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
Friendly’s parent company BRIX Holdings names Sherif Mityas CEO
BRIX Holdings LLC, parent company of restaurant chains Friendly’s, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Souper Salad, RedBricks Pizza, and Humble Donuts, has promoted Sherif Mityas to CEO and named Dawn Petite brand president for Friendly’s Restaurant Group. Mityas was named the group’s president in January. Petite,...
Here’s what it’s like to be a cross-brand franchisee
If founders, chefs and other creatives are the beating heart of the restaurant industry, then franchisees are the veins delivering their ideas to all corners of the globe. Franchising is critical to the success of the industry, allowing brands to quickly scale their big ideas using other people’s capital. And whether it’s a mom-and-pop restaurant owner with one or two franchised restaurants or a seasoned veteran whose influence in the industry is well-known, franchisees — with all their individual attributes, styles and personalities — make a huge impact on the success of a business.
