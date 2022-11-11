Read full article on original website
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Yankees great Don Mattingly has free agency advice for Aaron Judge | Klapisch
Don Mattingly isn’t ashamed to admit that, like most Yankees fans, he’s paying close attention to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, curious to see where free agency takes No. 99. But unlike those on the outside, Mattingly has a unique perspective on the factors that work both for and against the Yankees.
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hints at bullpen moves this off-season
One of the New York Yankees’ strengths during the 2022 season was their bullpen. Headlined by Michael King and the first-half version of Clay Holmes, the team’s relief arsenal was stellar, at least until injuries began to take hold. The Yankees succumbed to injuries in the bullpen:. The...
Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach
Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has bold perspective on Brian Cashman’s future
The New York Yankees still have a pressing decision regarding general manager Brian Cashman and his potential contract extension. Owner Hal Steinbrenner still hasn’t had the appropriate conversations with Cashman, as indicated this past week during an interview with YES Network. Having failed to reach a World Series appearance...
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Pinstripe Alley
I simulated the 2022-23 Yankees offseason
Every year, SB Nation holds a simulation of the MLB offseason. Thirty volunteers take the role of GM for their favorite MLB squad, are given directives from their “owner,” and set off to build the best possible team. This is my fourth consecutive year as the Yankees’ GM, and this year, my crack team in the front office featured Esteban Rivera, Peter Brody, and Madison Pavich.
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Latest hints Aaron Judge may (or may not) re-sign with Yankees as Hal Steinbrenner finally weighs in
That’s the question everyone is wondering when it comes to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Both general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have expressed their desire for the 30-year-old slugger to return to the Bronx next season. However one voice has been missing ... until now.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Yankees History: Allie Reynolds does it all in one 1952 game
It’s probably going to take some very weird circumstances for us to ever see a pitcher hit again. While the Yankees obviously have been playing with the designated hitter for decades now, there were still interleague and World Series games over the years where we had to see pitchers don helmets and step to the plate.
One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased
Yankees lose reliever Stephen Ridings off waivers to Mets
Today is a relatively unimportant day in the grand scheme of things on the baseball calendar, but it is the last day that MLB teams can add prospects to protect on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, which is scheduled for December 7th. The Yankees entered Tuesday with three open spots on their 40-man roster, and they’ve now gained a fourth with the loss of reliever Stephen Ridings.
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear
With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/14/22
Good morning folks, we are another week into the offseason crawl. Tidbits of information are slowly making their way out, but we’re still a ways away from the majority of the hot stove moves coming to fruition. It can certainly be tedious if you’re only interested in baseball, but if you’re a general New York sports fan at least things are more interesting around this time of year for once.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Aaron Judge
It’s hard to think about what to say in a post like this. What haven’t we already said about Aaron Judge, fresh off the best non-Barry Bonds season in my lifetime, and also fresh off another disappointing end to the season?. He hit 62 home runs with an...
The All-AL East position players for the 2022 season
MLB recently implemented the selection of the first and second All-MLB teams. This has been a well-established tradition in other major leagues like the NFL and NBA. Still, for some reason or another, it was never a part of baseball’s culture, which instead focused on Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, and other more specified awards while otherwise settling for mere midseason All-Star honors.
