NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means

NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
NJ.com

AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says

According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hints at bullpen moves this off-season

One of the New York Yankees’ strengths during the 2022 season was their bullpen. Headlined by Michael King and the first-half version of Clay Holmes, the team’s relief arsenal was stellar, at least until injuries began to take hold. The Yankees succumbed to injuries in the bullpen:. The...
NJ.com

Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach

Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Pinstripe Alley

I simulated the 2022-23 Yankees offseason

Every year, SB Nation holds a simulation of the MLB offseason. Thirty volunteers take the role of GM for their favorite MLB squad, are given directives from their “owner,” and set off to build the best possible team. This is my fourth consecutive year as the Yankees’ GM, and this year, my crack team in the front office featured Esteban Rivera, Peter Brody, and Madison Pavich.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
msn.com

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency

The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: Allie Reynolds does it all in one 1952 game

It’s probably going to take some very weird circumstances for us to ever see a pitcher hit again. While the Yankees obviously have been playing with the designated hitter for decades now, there were still interleague and World Series games over the years where we had to see pitchers don helmets and step to the plate.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees lose reliever Stephen Ridings off waivers to Mets

Today is a relatively unimportant day in the grand scheme of things on the baseball calendar, but it is the last day that MLB teams can add prospects to protect on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, which is scheduled for December 7th. The Yankees entered Tuesday with three open spots on their 40-man roster, and they’ve now gained a fourth with the loss of reliever Stephen Ridings.
Yardbarker

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear

With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/14/22

Good morning folks, we are another week into the offseason crawl. Tidbits of information are slowly making their way out, but we’re still a ways away from the majority of the hot stove moves coming to fruition. It can certainly be tedious if you’re only interested in baseball, but if you’re a general New York sports fan at least things are more interesting around this time of year for once.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Aaron Judge

It’s hard to think about what to say in a post like this. What haven’t we already said about Aaron Judge, fresh off the best non-Barry Bonds season in my lifetime, and also fresh off another disappointing end to the season?. He hit 62 home runs with an...
Pinstripe Alley

The All-AL East position players for the 2022 season

MLB recently implemented the selection of the first and second All-MLB teams. This has been a well-established tradition in other major leagues like the NFL and NBA. Still, for some reason or another, it was never a part of baseball’s culture, which instead focused on Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, and other more specified awards while otherwise settling for mere midseason All-Star honors.
