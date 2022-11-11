Read full article on original website
New River brush fire serves as a valuable lesson for a local business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The aftermath of a brush fire that spread over 200 acres marks just how close Adventures on the Gorge and some of its facilities came to the flames. While no structures caught on fire, some of the attractions were affected. The popular frisbee golf course was the site of a […]
WSAZ
Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.
WTRF
Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
wvpublic.org
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
West Virginia Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. GasBuddy projects that on Thanksgiving 2022, the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon—up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more […]
wvpublic.org
West Virginia State Police Receive $285,000 For Forensic Lab
West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
WTRF
Police warn motorists to be aware of deer on the roads
(WTRF) — Fall is breeding season for deer, so they are on the move, especially early in the morning and late at night. West Virginia is always at the top of the list for hitting animals on roadways. And Ohio also sees a lot of deer crashes at this time.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
US Marshals looking in West Virginia for two wanted in connection to “Woo Boyz” investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs. The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha […]
woay.com
USDA invests $249,930 in West Virginia Community Development Hub in support of rural communities
Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announces a $249,930 grant for West Virginia Community Development Hub. The funding will provide financial and technical assistance through the Rural Community Development Initiative Program. The funds will allow the hub to launch the fifth...
WTAP
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
cnycentral.com
2 adults and 8 kids involved in Amish buggy rollover accident in the Town of Steuben
Town of Steuben — Two adults and eight children were involved in a rollover accident in the Town of Steuben, on November 13th. It happened on North Steuben Road near the intersection of Lewis Road . Members from the Western Fire Department were alerted this morning for a possible...
blueridgeoutdoors
