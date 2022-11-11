ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears-Lions Preview

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjEMn_0j7ppkGe00

On Episode 53, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from FanSided. They talk about the development of Justin Fields, preview the Bears-Lions matchup, and discuss the Packers’ struggles.

Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: More Bears coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/22: Blackhawks’ domination in the faceoff circle

On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the week of Blackhawks and talks about the Hawks’ and specifically Jonathan Toews’ success in the faceoff circle. Vince Liotta, President of Sal`s Beverage World, joins to Joe to promote Blackhawks Live live remote with Blackhawks’ legend Chris Chelios next Monday at Sal’s Beverage World […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN Radio

Assessing Justin Fields’ play

On Episode 54, Kevin Powell is joined by Mark Carman from CHGO. What do they think of Justin Fields’ play? Does it matter that the Bears keep losing? How many more games will they win? Kevin and Mark discuss on the latest episode of The WGN Radio Football Podcast. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Toews dominates face-off circle in 3-0 loss to Hurricanes

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the lack of power-play production, hear some critical thoughts on a call from a Blackhawks fan, and listen to postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson on the team’s effort. The Blackhawks return to the United Center […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president

Former President Trump announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after the midterm elections denied Republicans the “red wave” they had long anticipated. Read the full story and […]
PALM BEACH, FL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy