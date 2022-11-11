The Genomics and Epigenetic Guided Safe Harbor mapper will aid in the future design of gene-editing therapies. Gene therapies can replace defective genes, enhance cell functions and improve the safety of engineered cells. Thanks to the rapid development of genome engineering technologies, Gene therapies have the potential to treat once-incurable diseases. However, transgenes are delivered with lentivirus/retrovirus vectors and integrated into the genome in a random or semi-random manner, leading to unpredictable gene expression patterns, disruption of endogenous transcription, and malignancy. A large amount of effort has been spent to establish complicate experiment systems to identify and prevent these potential deleterious effects.

