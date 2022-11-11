Read full article on original website
HLA LOH-Targeting Tmod Cell Therapies Demonstrate Selective Killing of Tumor Cells in Mice
A2B530 and A2B694 target CEA and MSLN cells that have HLA loss of heterozygosity. Two of A2 Biotherapeutics’ autologous Tmod cell therapies, the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)-targeted A2B530 and the mesothelin (MSLN)-targeted A2B694, have demonstrated proof-of-concept in their abilities to target tumor cells in preclinical studies.1,2. These data were presented...
NTLA-2002 Reduces Hereditary Angioedema Attacks and Plasma Kallikrein
The first 3 patients dosed have been attack-free for up to 10.5 months. Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR-based therapy NTLA-2002 has continued to show efficacy in hereditary angioedema (HAE) in updated data froma phase 1/2 study (NCT05120830) presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, held November 10 – 14 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD
4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).
New Research Identifies Safe Harbors for Gene Editing Therapies
The Genomics and Epigenetic Guided Safe Harbor mapper will aid in the future design of gene-editing therapies. Gene therapies can replace defective genes, enhance cell functions and improve the safety of engineered cells. Thanks to the rapid development of genome engineering technologies, Gene therapies have the potential to treat once-incurable diseases. However, transgenes are delivered with lentivirus/retrovirus vectors and integrated into the genome in a random or semi-random manner, leading to unpredictable gene expression patterns, disruption of endogenous transcription, and malignancy. A large amount of effort has been spent to establish complicate experiment systems to identify and prevent these potential deleterious effects.
KRAS-Directed TCR Therapy Shows Promising Preclinical Efficacy and Safety
AFNT-111 showed anti-tumor activity in NSG mouse models of breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colon cancer. Affini-T Therapeutics’ AFNT-111, an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR)-engineered therapy that targets KRAS G12V-expressing tumor cells with the intention of treating patients with solid tumors, has demonstrated promising potency and specificity in preclinical studies.
