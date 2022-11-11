Read full article on original website
Blue Hose Blurbs: Two make all-tournament
After Presbyterian College made it to Big South semifinals, senior forward Nacho Gallego and junior midfielder Carson Griffith were named to the all-tournament team. Both were 2nd team all-conference. Gallego scored a team-leading 5 goals. Griffith recorded 2 assists while anchoring the Blue Hose midfield. The Gastonia, N.C., native also...
Spanning the County: Devils take 9th in state cross country meet
The Clinton High School boys finished 9th in the state Class 3A championship near Columbia on Saturday. Charlie Cody led the way for the Red Devils, finishing 24th at 17:41.53 seconds. Also competing for Clinton were William Reid, 40th at 18:32.75; Sam Gearhart, 44th at 18:40.59; Keenan Dominick, 51st at...
Inside the Lines: Sometimes the bears align
This is going to be one of those “My World and Welcome to It” columns, so brace yourselves. I thought about this a week ago when I was compiling the sports schedules for the websites – this one and FurmanATT.com – but I was afraid to tell anyone and also because, up until Friday night, it was a terrible week.
Clinton triple threat to be honored by TD Club
If MVP stood for “Most Versatile Player,” Clinton High School would have a bevy of candidates. This week’s nominee – and Player of the Week as determined by the Laurens County Touchdown Club – is wide receiver, defensive back and special-teams player Justin Copeland. The...
