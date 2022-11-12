Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall

Police investigated Friday evening at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.

The village posed on Facebook that police determined there is currently no danger or active threat to the public.

The mall is open and operations are continuing uninterrupted. It was not clear if the mall was ever placed on a lockdown.

There were no further details about the report of shots fired. Village officials did not say whether anyone was injured. It was not immediately clear if the report of shots fired came from inside or outside the mall.

The police presence was concentrated in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast of the mall.

As of 6:40 p.m., village officials said police have cleared the area. The investigation remains active and no further details were released.

A spokesman for the mall released a statement saying, "Thank you to the Lombard Police Department for their timely response to today's isolated incident in the parking areas near ring road. The safety and security of our guests, employees and retailers remains our top priority. Police have determined that there is currently no danger or active threat to the public and operations at the mall are continuing uninterrupted. We will continue working with the Lombard Police Department regarding the ongoing investigation. For any additional questions or if you have any information regarding today's incident, please contact Detective J. Chudzinski of the Lombard Police Department at 630-873-4491."