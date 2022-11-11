Read full article on original website
Binance coin price analysis amid fresh pains in the crypto market
Binance (BNB/USD) sits above a support zone of $266. At the current valuation of $281, BNB has lost 30% since nearly topping $400 a few days ago. A contagion of risks has been responsible for this. First, the collapse of FTX raised caution about the financial health of crypto exchanges....
MDX price is defying gravity: Is it a good buy?
MDX price staged a strong recovery this week as investors bought the dip. The coin jumped to a high of $0.12, its highest point since November 7. At its peak, MDEX was up by more than 80% from its lowest level this month. What is MDEX and why is it...
TWT soars by 47% after Changpeng Zhao promotes the use of Trust Wallet
TWT is the best performer amongst the leading cryptocurrencies today after rallying by 47% in the last 24 hours. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, is up by 47% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Bitcoin price prediction: How low can it drop?
Bitcoin price continued consolidating in Monday as a somber mood engulfed the cryptocurrency industry. The coin was trading at $16,760, which was slightly above last week’s low of $15,528. It has plunged by over 22% from its highest level this month, making November a nightmare for the coin. Somber...
Should you buy Litecoin as its hash rate rebounds?
Litecoin price remained in a consolidation phase on Monday as investors reflected on the happenings in the crypto industry. LTC was trading at $57.30, which was about 20.7% above the lowest level this year. This price was about 21% below the highest level this month. So, is it safe to buy Litecoin now?
Is CRO token about to tank as massive withdrawals are reported?
Crypto exchanges are again coming under pressure. After the collapse of FTX, the question has always been, who is next? It is, of course, a difficult question to answer, but concerns will continue to mount as cryptocurrencies winter ravages. Crypto.com (CRO/USD) has remained steady even as its sister crypto exchange...
Is KuCoin token becoming a little hero in a depressing crypto market after 20% gains?
KuCoin token (KCS/USD) was among a handful of cryptocurrencies that posted double-digit gains on Monday. With a surge of about 20%, the token was only rivalled by the Trust Wallet Token in the top 100 list by market cap. The coin is native to the KuCoin crypto exchange. KuCoin claims...
Is EOS set for a breakout after the EOS Foundation launched its $100m ecosystem fund?
EOS is up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and could rally higher after the EOS Foundation launched its ecosystem fund. EOS, the native coin of the Eos network, has added more than 3% to its value in the last 24 hours. It has been performing well so far today and could rally higher over the coming hours and days.
Cardano continues to add new wallets. But how is the price outlook?
Is Cardano growth and ADA price going in opposite directions? That’s the snapshot for the Layer-1 blockchain, as the price remains down 18% on Monday amid an intraday recovery of 0.50%. According to Cardano Blockchain Insights data, there has been an increase in the number of addresses holding ADA....
Ripple’s XRP rallies 10% after another win. Is the token now bullish?
Ripple token (XRP) continues to send clear signals. It is ready for takeoff once it is confirmed that XRP is not a security, as alleged by the US SEC. On Tuesday, the token surged by 10%, becoming the top gainer among its peers. The gains come after positive cryptocurrency news.
Top penny cryptos to watch in November
November has been a difficult month for cryptocurrencies. The most important crypto news was the sudden collapse of FTX, the second-biggest exchange in the world. In the aftermath, the prices of most cryptocurrencies have crashed hard in the past few weeks. Here are some of the top penny cryptos to watch in November.
Bitcoin maintains its price above $16k but could dip lower soon
Bitcoin has lost more than 20% of its value over the last seven days and could record further losses this week. The cryptocurrency market has recorded perhaps its worst week so far this week. Bitcoin and the other leading cryptocurrencies have been underperforming over the past few days. Bitcoin, the...
Polygon teases a metaverse game changer. Is MATIC now bullish or about to be?
After a series of developments, Polygon (MATIC/USD) is again making airwaves. This time around, the network is entering the metaverse – a new milestone. On November 12, Polygon announced it was taking the first airport to the metaverse. The blockchain announced that BLR Airport was entering the virtual world. BLR will benefit by showcasing its services to customers in a virtual space. On the other hand, a successful endeavour could see more metaverse projects building on Polygon and raising its token’s utility.
Will MATIC rally higher after Nike announces plan to build its web3 experience on Polygon?
MATIC is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market continues to recover from last week’s slump. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The performance comes as the broader crypto market slowly recovers from its poor outing last week.
eToro’s properties make it a reliable FTX alternative
FTX collapsed last week, and that has left many investors scrambling for alternatives. eToro provides a reliable alternative for people looking to use secure trading platforms. FTX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, collapsed last week. By the end of the week, the exchange had filed for...
Europe’s Top Startups Join Investors and Blockchain Community at Next Block Expo 2022
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the european blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few...
Mars Token maintains a daily trading volume of $117k a few days after its launch
Mars Token (MRST) has surpassed $100k in daily trading volume barely a week after it launched on the OKX exchange. MRST, the native token of the Mars Metaverse, has reached a daily trading volume of $117k. This is according to data obtained from Coingecko. The MRST token has numerous utilities...
Bitcoin flows out of exchanges marketwide following FTX collapse
Events of the past week have been absolutely crippling for Bitcoin. FTX’s collapse presents as the most impactful insolvency of a centralised company in the crypto space since the demise of Mt Gox in 2014. For those unfortunate enough to have had their funds caught up in FTX, Mt Gox presents as a sobering comparison – eight years on from the exchange shutting its doors, customers have yet to see a single cent.
Three reasons why OKX is a top exchange
Low fees, a wide array of financial tools, and numerous trading pairs are among the features that make OKX a top cryptocurrency exchange. OKX is an international cryptocurrency that has low fees. The cryptocurrency exchange is available in numerous countries and could be a good choice for users looking to buy, stake, and trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies.
