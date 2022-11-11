Read full article on original website
Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse. Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.
HIV testing event offers free turkeys
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of World AIDS Day, the Chatham County Health Department is offering two special events. The event on Monday, Nov. 21, offers a free frozen turkey (limit one per household) to anyone tested while supplies last. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chatham County […]
Manna House Season of Giving
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into the holiday season, it is also the “giving season.”. Over at the Manna House in Effingham County they are ready to give to the community this season. Each week they have hundreds of families coming from 16 counties to get...
Bulloch Commissioners held commision meeting at Honey Bowen Building on Tuesday
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in a new temporary location. The commission meeting has been temporarily moved to the Honey Bowen Building located at 1 Max Lockwood Drive. This temporary move was made necessary due to renovations to the Bulloch County Annex which includes the commission meeting room.
Community lends hand to dozens displaced by fire
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything. At least 60 residents, including children, are displaced, according to Garden City Fire Rescue. It took more than 20 firefighters […]
A Labor of Love: Safe Haven Intern Creates New Mural for the Community
Safe Haven, a nonprofit fighting against domestic violence in southeast Georgia, has unveiled an angelic mural at its outreach building near downtown Statesboro. The mural, which was created to help honor victims and survivors of family abuse, features purple angel wings with the words “Safe Haven Angels” above the wings. Purple is the color associated with domestic violence, while a Safe Haven Angel is considered a survivor and/or someone in the community who donates time and resources to the organization.
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education
Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness. WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.
Liberty County Health Department to hold flu vaccination clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Health Department is hosting a walk-in-flu vaccination clinic on Monday at its Hinesville location. Shots will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department at 1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway. No appointments are needed. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance will be accepted. Officials say there […]
Bulloch Commissioners hold Town Hall meeting at Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center
On Monday, November 14, 2022 the Bulloch County Commissioners held a Town Hall meeting at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center near Portal. Nearly two dozen citizens came out for the meeting. This is the third Town Hall meeting they have held. The first was in Nevils, the second was in Portal.
City and university partner to hold housing crisis forum
It’s no secret that housing prices have increased in Statesboro, but what factors have led to this? On November 2nd, the Georgia Southern student chapter of the International City-County Managers Association (ICMA) hosted an Affordable Housing Crisis Forum at the Carroll Building on the Statesboro campus to discuss this issue.
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
Inaccurate speeding tickets issued from school zone camera in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Months into the new school year, residents in Effingham County are now experiencing major problems with the school zone cameras. Chris Myers, a county resident, has been living near Marlow Elementary for 20 years, and this past October, he received two tickets from the same camera in his neighborhood.
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, November 14, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
The Veterans Council of Chatham County Armistice Day celebration held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday. More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died...
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon. The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.
Marketplace on 67 closing its doors after 24 years
The Marketplace on 67, with its familiar red facade, is a landmark along Highway 67 as you’re heading to Savannah near I-16. This is the Marketplace’s 24th year in business, but owner Kim Adams has announced that she will retire at the end of this year and close the store. The building and property has been sold.
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School
Brooklet Elementary School is one of 71 Title I Distinguished Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released its official list on November 9. The designation recognizes the highest performing Title I schools in Georgia, who ranked in the top five percent of Title I schools. This is based on a combined English language arts and math achievement rate score from the Fiscal Year 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI)’s data of student’s academic content mastery.
