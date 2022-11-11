Read full article on original website
Voice of America
First Trucks of Aid Reach Ethiopia's Tigray Since Cease-Fire
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Two trucks carrying medical supplies arrived in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, the first shipment of international aid to reach the region since Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan forces agreed to a cease-fire earlier this month. The convoy by the International Committee of the...
Voice of America
World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges
A United Nations report projects the world’s population hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday. Much of the growth comes from developing nations in Africa. The U.N.’s Day of 8 Billion on Tuesday is more representative than exact, officials note. The report was released this summer and...
Voice of America
Congo Army Clashes With M23 Rebels North of Key City
Goma, DR Congo — Troops in the DR Congo clashed with M23 rebels north of the key eastern city of Goma on Sunday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the troubled region. Army sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the military was engaging the M23...
Voice of America
Clashes in Eastern DR Congo as Envoy Pursues 'Dialogue' Initiative
Goma, DR Congo — Troops and rebels traded heavy fire in eastern DR Congo on Monday, a military source and local inhabitants said, as an envoy from the East African bloc pursued efforts to hold a "peace dialogue" on the region's troubles. Government forces and the M23 militia were...
Voice of America
US Doubles Reward for 3 al-Shabab Leaders to $10 Million
Nairobi — The U.S. government has announced increased rewards of up to $10 million for information that helps find three leaders of Somali terrorist group al-Shabab. The three include the group’s top two leaders and a U.S. citizen who has been part of the group for the past 14 years.
Voice of America
Turkey Trying to Persuade Russia to Renew UN Grain Deal
Seeking a boost in upcoming elections, the Turkish president wants to show he can help avert rising world food prices. Dorian Jones reports.
Voice of America
Myanmar Junta Facing Major New Armed Threat in Far West
Bangkok — Renewed fighting in Myanmar’s far west between the military and a powerful rebel group is opening another deadly front in the country’s post-coup chaos, piling pressure on a junta still struggling to consolidate power. The military’s February 2021 coup and subsequent crackdown on peaceful protests...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their meeting by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy
Voice of America
Pakistan ‘Indefinitely’ Halts Afghan Trade via Key Border Point
Islamabad — Pakistan is pressing Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government to hand over a suspected killer of a Pakistani security guard before it reopens a busy southwestern border crossing between the two countries. Pakistani authorities blocked all movement across the Chaman terminal in Baluchistan province on Sunday, immediately after...
Voice of America
State of Emergency Declared in Sudan's Central Darfur After Gunmen Fire on Mediators
Khartoum — Sudan's Central Darfur state has declared a state of emergency after gunmen opened fire on mediators tasked with settling an inter-communal dispute, killing 24 people. After an emergency meeting of the state security committee on Sunday night, Central Darfur Governor Saad Adam Babiker issued an order declaring...
Voice of America
Brazil, Rainforest Nations Join Forces to Save Jungle
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — The world's three largest rainforest nations Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia on Monday formally launched a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation. Reuters reported in August that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, elected as Brazil's president at the end of October, would seek...
Voice of America
Somalia's President Vows to Continue War on Al-Shabab
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's president has vowed to continue the war against al-Shabab militants in an address to lawmakers in which he also warned of also warned of looming famine in pasrts of the country. Speaking at the opening of Somalia’s second session of parliament Tuesday, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud...
Voice of America
Ethiopia's Abiy Says He's Committed to Implementing Tigray Peace Deal
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told lawmakers in parliament he is committed to a peace deal struck with Tigrayan leadership in South Africa earlier this month to end two years of deadly conflict in northern Tigray region. In his address to parliament Tuesday, Ethiopia’s...
