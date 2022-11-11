Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeeated he Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday...
MO judge rules Hawley-led agency broke record laws on purpose, issues fine
Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem on Monday fined the Missouri Attorney General's Office $12,000 plus attorney fees, the maximum penalty for violating what's known as the Sunshine Law.
Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district
Colorado Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver’s suburbs.
Graphics: As we honor Veterans Day, we examine the population of those who served
There are an estimated 18 million veterans in the United States. A look behind the numbers of those who sacrificed for their country on Veterans Day
Pence says he was 'disappointed' in Trump for firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via tweet: book
"Trump was a pirate; Rex was a three-piece-suit company man. That difference is why, I believe, the relationship ultimately didn't work," Pence wrote.
freightwaves.com
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
The Hare-Brained, Deadly Stunt that Helped Launch America as an Air Power
In 1919, with the future of American aviation taking a nosedive, the iconoclastic man who would later be known as the father of the Air Force proposed a solution: a brutal cross-country air race.
Opinion: The US Military Is Bankrupting the Country
Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Equilibrium/Sustainability — A rainy future for the desert Southwest
Prehistoric patterns of climate change suggest the desert Southwest faces a future of more powerful monsoons, a new study has found. “Summer rainfall and flooding will likely increase in the future in southwestern North America,” Tripti Bhattacharya, an environmental sciences professor at the University of Syracuse, said in a statement.
Comments / 0