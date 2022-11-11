Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends
Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
KSNT
Where are the best places to go trout fishing in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?. KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas public schools urged to end use of Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education is asking public schools to end the practice of associating Native-American themes with school identities and sports teams. In a “strong recommendation” released Thursday, board members reportedly asked public K through 12 schools to retire Native American-themed mascots and branding within the next three to five years.
Children's Mercy doctor explains reasons for RSV spike in KC area
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continue to rise in the Kansas City area, according to a doctor with Children's Mercy Hospital. There were 325 patients who tested positive last week.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Selection of Poet Laureate of Kansas
The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and Director of Creative Writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1. The Poet Laureate of...
KAKE TV
Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) – Saint Francis Ministries is the state's biggest foster care program, and it's been riddled with problems over the last several years. Now, a federal grand jury indicted its former CEO Robert Smith, and former IT Director William Whymark for what it says was a scheme to steal nearly $5 million from the organization.
Inside Kansas Politics: Why some candidates won and lost in 2022 midterms
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Election Day has come and gone, with some political candidates coming out on top. Political analyst, Bob Beatty, joined Inside Kansas Politics to break down results from some of the state’s most heated races. That includes the race for Kansas Governor, where Democrat Laura Kelly secured a second term, defeating her Republican […]
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
KCTV 5
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
