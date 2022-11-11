ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends

Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Where are the best places to go trout fishing in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?. KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas public schools urged to end use of Native American mascots

The Kansas State Board of Education is asking public schools to end the practice of associating Native-American themes with school identities and sports teams. In a “strong recommendation” released Thursday, board members reportedly asked public K through 12 schools to retire Native American-themed mascots and branding within the next three to five years.
KANSAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Selection of Poet Laureate of Kansas

The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and Director of Creative Writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1. The Poet Laureate of...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) – Saint Francis Ministries is the state's biggest foster care program, and it's been riddled with problems over the last several years. Now, a federal grand jury indicted its former CEO Robert Smith, and former IT Director William Whymark for what it says was a scheme to steal nearly $5 million from the organization.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
KANSAS CITY, MO

