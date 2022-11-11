ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crenshaw County, AL

wtvy.com

Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Veterans honored at Bicentennial Park service in Troy

The American Legion Post 70 and Post 70 Auxiliary honored those who have served in the U.S. Military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Bicentennial Park in Troy. The auxiliary held a special ceremony to add three names to Bicentennial Park’s Wall of Honor, which contains the names of the deceased men and women from Pike County who have served in the military.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Crime Spree Brings Multiple Agencies together Across Alabama and Georgia; Thankful for the Heroes

Investigators in Prattville, across Alabama and Georgia continue to investigate crimes that could be associated with Michael Jerome Butler. He currently is in Autauga Metro Jail with no bond on multiple local charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery. As of yesterday, Butler has been charged in the murder of a woman in St. Clair County in Alabama.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
MONTGOMERY, AL
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Entrance ramp from Northern Boulevard to I-65 reopens after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The entrance ramp to Interstate 65 from the Northern Boulevard has reopened. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involves an overturned vehicle. Because of the crash, the entrance ramp was closed. Additional details about the crash have not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict

More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
TROY, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL

