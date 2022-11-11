Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
Troy Messenger
Veterans honored at Bicentennial Park service in Troy
The American Legion Post 70 and Post 70 Auxiliary honored those who have served in the U.S. Military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Bicentennial Park in Troy. The auxiliary held a special ceremony to add three names to Bicentennial Park’s Wall of Honor, which contains the names of the deceased men and women from Pike County who have served in the military.
wdhn.com
Longtime lawmaker Steve Clouse of Ozark would like to become Alabama Speaker of House
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Ozark native Steve Clouse is now one of two Republicans running for Alabama Speaker of the House. Steve Clouse represents Alabama House District 93. He ran unopposed in his re-election bid last week. He’s the current chairman of the powerful Ways and Means...
WSFA
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
alabamanews.net
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
elmoreautauganews.com
Crime Spree Brings Multiple Agencies together Across Alabama and Georgia; Thankful for the Heroes
Investigators in Prattville, across Alabama and Georgia continue to investigate crimes that could be associated with Michael Jerome Butler. He currently is in Autauga Metro Jail with no bond on multiple local charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery. As of yesterday, Butler has been charged in the murder of a woman in St. Clair County in Alabama.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
luvernejournal.com
CCA Sixth Grade Student Wins The Friendliest City Festival T-Shirt Design Contest
On the last Saturday of October, the City of Luverne held its inaugural Friendliest City Festival. The day of fun at Douglass Park was filled with live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities and even a petting zoo. To go along with the excitement of the day, special T-shirts were...
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
courierjournal.net
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
wtvy.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wdhn.com
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva...
WSFA
Entrance ramp from Northern Boulevard to I-65 reopens after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The entrance ramp to Interstate 65 from the Northern Boulevard has reopened. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involves an overturned vehicle. Because of the crash, the entrance ramp was closed. Additional details about the crash have not...
wtvy.com
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
