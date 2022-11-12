ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Increase in overdoses highlights fentanyl crisis in Hall

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9tJA_0j7pTimk00
J's Place is located on Lanier Park Drive. The center is named for Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr., who died of an overdose in 2012. - photo by Scott Rogers

If fentanyl had been as available seven years ago as it is today, Jordan Hussey said she might not be here.

“I don’t know how else to say it except that these people aren’t having a chance to find help,” said Hussey, executive director of J’s Place.

Hussey presented Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce regarding the threat of fentanyl in the community.

J’s Place is a community recovery organization named for Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr., who died in 2012 from an overdose.

Through the first three months of 2022, there were 16 fatal drug overdoses in Hall County, according to statistics from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Of those overdoses, 12 of them involved fentanyl.

There were 41 fatal overdoses in Hall County in 2020 and 38 fatal overdoses in Hall in 2021.

Hussey told the audience about how fentanyl is oftentimes mixed with other drugs such as oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“Nowadays, a person can’t really buy heroin without there being fentanyl in it, and there’s typically going to be more fentanyl than there will be heroin,” Hussey said.

Hussey said there is a misconception that when fentanyl is being disguised in candy boxes or other colorful packaging that it is meant to be targeting children.

“I actually don’t think that’s the case,” she said. “I think they’re just trying to hide it, but that’s a personal opinion.”

Hussey said J’s Place’s parent support group is the biggest it has ever been.

“To me, what that says is these parents are really worried about their kids. They are coming in and they are looking for a solution on how to be OK with themselves and how to love this individual while setting healthy boundaries, and they are at a loss.”

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Hall County ranked in the top 10 of Georgia counties in certain categories concerning opioid-involved overdoses in 2020.

Hall was No. 8 for number of deaths by county of residence with 31 deaths. Hall County also ranked seventh for emergency department visits and hospitalizations with 242.

Fulton County ranked No. 1 in both categories, with 132 deaths and 563 emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

Hussey said there are issues with data collection on overdoses because there is not a uniform process, and there is often not a delineation between fentanyl and other opioid drugs.

Comments / 4

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Braselton woman who they said stole more than $100,000 from an elderly couple over a three-year time frame. Hailey Starr Mauldin acted as an in-home caregiver to a 68-year-old Barrow County woman. Investigators said Mauldin befriended...
BRASELTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence

ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says

ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.
ROME, GA
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
186
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy