ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?

After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drive you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy