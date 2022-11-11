Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Want Tickets To Taylor Swift’s Colorado Concerts? We’ve Got Them
Taylor Swift is bringing her "Era's Tour" through Colorado in July and we've got the most opportunities to win free tickets in all of Northern Colorado. Here's when to be listening to win. Taylor Swift The Era's Tour Denver Concert. If you've been to a Taylor Swift concert, you know...
You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones
Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
Night Parade and Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off Holiday Season in Greeley
A nighttime parade has a much different feeling than a morning parade. The floats and participants are illuminated and have to really think of out-of-the-box decorating in order to be seen in the dark. The 2022 Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony is coming up on...
Longtime Steakhouse in Estes Shuts Down for Winter of 2022
Several sources inform that the current owner of Nicky's has only closed Nicky's for the winter. Things should be back in operation by spring/summer of 2023. Though, it is too bad everyone had to be laid off, until then. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A restaurant that has been in business since 1967...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Help Starving Kids Worldwide With Slammin’ Famine
Slammin' Famine is out to feed starving kids worldwide and they want your help right here in Northern Colorado. On February 9-11, 2023 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, Slammin' Famine will be hosting a meal packaging event that will supply meals for children in need. "Tuned In to NoCo" had the chance to speak with the Co-Founders of Slammin' Famine, Eric Dowdy and Brian Zonnefeld. They both couldn't be more excited to bring this event to Northern Colorado and Dowdy says, anyone who has the desire to volunteer is not only welcome but in for an unforgettable experience.
How Good Are Your Chances of Seeing Taylor Swift in Colorado?
It's every Swifties' dream to see Taylor live, but unfortunately, the odds of that happening aren't high. The pop star has always been a hot commodity, and the release of her tenth album Midnights has made her more in demand than ever. She'll soon be touring the U.S. for The Eras Tour — and fans are hoping for a spot in the stands.
Colorado’s Christmas at The Coast Is Sold Out. Want Tix?
As Colorado gets ready for the holiday season, 99.9 The Point is planning the biggest holiday party in all of Northern Colorado. People were so excited about it that the event sold out in less than 24 hours. Didn't get your tix? We got you covered. How Can You Get...
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Evergreen Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing
Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Cirque du Soleil’s “Kooza” Returns To Colorado For 1st Time In Over A Decade
For the first time in over a decade, one of the biggest, most over-the-top performances to come out of the Cirque Du Soleil franchise is returning to the Colorado stage. According to the Cirque Du Soleil website, Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" will bring its Big Top circus production back to the parking lot of Denver's Ball Arena next summer.
Take a Look at Windsor’s Cool New ‘Pour Your Own Beer’ Restaurant/Bar
It's been the talk of Windsor since news came out that a 2-story restaurant/bar with a "pour your own beer wall" was coming. Howlers & Growlers is now open; take a look and find out how that "beer wall' works. Howlers & Growlers TapHouse and Eatery in Windsor, is located...
Before & After: Have You Noticed These 3 Recent Changes to Loveland Business?
It's seems to be a season not only for changing leaves, but changing up things at a few Loveland businesses. Have you taken notice of what they've done?. Two of the establishments have changed up long-standing signage that they've had; the other has added something to their patio area. All stand out as signs of success tor the popular businesses in town.
Downtown Windsor Has a Neat New Mural – What Is It All About?
If you live or work in Windsor, you've seen a lot of stuff happening along Main Street; now, a new mural has gone up to also brightening things up. It seems once a city or town gets a mural or two, they just seem to multiply. Next thing you know, Windsor could have a half-dozen pieces of wall art, like this one on the east end of Main.
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
Meet The City Of Loveland’s New Police Chief
There's a new chief in town. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the City of Loveland, CO named its new Police Chief following an extensive, nationwide recruitment process that has been ongoing for the last six months. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Tim Doran will officially take on the role as police...
