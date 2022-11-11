Slammin' Famine is out to feed starving kids worldwide and they want your help right here in Northern Colorado. On February 9-11, 2023 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, Slammin' Famine will be hosting a meal packaging event that will supply meals for children in need. "Tuned In to NoCo" had the chance to speak with the Co-Founders of Slammin' Famine, Eric Dowdy and Brian Zonnefeld. They both couldn't be more excited to bring this event to Northern Colorado and Dowdy says, anyone who has the desire to volunteer is not only welcome but in for an unforgettable experience.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO