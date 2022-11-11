Read full article on original website
Democratic order returns across the US. Will it last?
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S....
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel...
Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy
ST. LOUIS – A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Franco Sicuro,...
