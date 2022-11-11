ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 basketball preview: Will Arizona repeat as conference champion?

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s a top-line story in Pac-12 basketball this season, as college hoops roars into action across the country in the first week of the new campaign: Will Arizona remain king of the Pac, or will UCLA take over in the Conference of Champions?

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline explored this question:

“Will Arizona repeat?”, Wilner asked. “The Wildcats lost three NBA Draft picks off their Pac-12 championship team (Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko), so a backslide seems inevitable.

“How steep? That depends on second-year coach Tommy Lloyd’s various additions, which include Ramey.

“The free-flowing system should generate plenty of scoring. But will the Wildcats defend the perimeter at the level necessary for a deep run through March?”

It is notable that Mathurin and Koloko in particular have shown promising signs in their NBA rookie seasons. They look like players who will have lengthy and productive professional careers, which affirms how important they were to the 2022 Wildcats. Arizona has a lot to replace.

