ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (11/14/22)
WWE invades the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor. – Matt Riddle & Elias...
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Wants To See Andy Kafuman In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Brian Gewirtz believes Andy Kafuman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast to promote Tales From The Territories and Young Rock, Gewirtz commented on Kaufman’s influence on the wrestling business and why he thinks the late comedian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dave Bautista Aiming To Land A Role In Major Video Game Franchise
Netflix acquired the adaptation rights to the popular Xbox game franchise, Gears of War, earlier this month. The streaming giant is set to develop a feature film adaptation and an adult animated series based on the popular title, with reports suggesting that Netflix could expand even beyond the two adaptions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact News: Delirious Set to Return Next Week, Impact in 60 Episodes
PWInsider reports that Delirious is set to return on next week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Louisville. The star previously joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the next Impact in 60 episodes will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Shares Emotions Surrounding Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Erick Redbeard (Eric Rowan in WWE) shared some of his emotions regarding the Brodie Lee tribute show. He also shared his thoughts on several other topics during a recent interview, ranging from a new movie role, underrated talents he’s worked with, and more. You can read highlights of Redbeard’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Talent Reportedly Not Paid Following New Evolution Wrestling Show
New Evolution Wrestling put on “The Big Event” this weekend from New York City. Scheduled to appear were stars such as Ultimo Dragon, Alberto El Patron, Josh Alexander, as well as NOAH stars Katsuhiko Nakajima and Naomichi Marufuji. There was just one small problem – the talent weren’t paid.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Card For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Yehi. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
