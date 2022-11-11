Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man in the Buechel neighborhood in September. Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened around 12 a.m....
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Wave 3
3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
Louisville Democrat who survived BLM activist's alleged assassination attempt wins mayor election
Democrat Craig Greenberg, who survived despite Black Lives Matter activist Quintez Brown allegedly shooting up his campaign office this year, was elected mayor of Louisville, Kentucky.
WBKO
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Parts of I-265 and I-65 closed for separate crashes in Louisville
Two crashes held up traffic in Louisville on Friday morning. Part of Interstate 265 was closed at Westport Road due to a crash. The crash happened sometime Friday morning and involved both a tractor-trailer and a Jefferson County Public Schools bus. JCPS officials told us there were no kids on...
wdrb.com
Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
WLKY.com
UofL student recovering in hospital after being shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL student is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to...
Wave 3
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
