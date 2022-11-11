ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Buckeyes hold steady at No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed Tuesday night. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 56-14 win over visiting Indiana, and OSU will travel to Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC). Defending national champion Georgia...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 11

We're nearly at the of the year in college football. The regular season has just two games left as teams battle for position to get to conference championship games and potentially the College Football Playoff. One of those teams is No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes moved to 10-0 on...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL student recovering in hospital after being shot near campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL student is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
